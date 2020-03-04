ABINGDON, Va. — Chase King wants a militia in Washington County, Virginia.
“In times of need, we must be able to count on each other,” King told the Washington County Board of Supervisors during a presentation at last Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
“A community divided is not strong,” said King, who attended Virginia Tech during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York City.
King said the 2001 terrorist attacks united the country. Unfortunately, he said, the country has since grown divided and dangerous.
“We must plan. We must prepare. And we must take action,” King said as the supervisors looked over King’s resolution titled “Call for Muster of Unorganized Militia of Washington County.”
King said it was “righteous and necessary” to form this militia, which he promised “will not be any financial burden on the county.”
The plan would seek armed volunteers to assist the county’s police presence, he said.
“Felons need not apply and will be turned away,” King added.
King’s brother, Chad King, conceded “the term ‘militia’ gives people an uneasy feeling.”
Yet, Chad King said, “what we’re proposing is individuals who will self-fund ourselves and take care of the burden ourselves. ... We don’t want to be any part of any militia group that is outside of the government bounds.”
The county faces drug issues and sex trafficking issues, which could be helped with an increased armed presence, Chad King said.
Earlier in the meeting, public speaker Rex Carter expressed favor for the resolution, saying the county could call for joint unity from the Sheriff’s Office and the public sector and “join together to adopt a much stronger constitutionally based resolution to serve notice and give us an ability to form a well-regulated militia.”
Carter said the militia could be a group that would “care about the county and care about this direction to preserve our freedoms.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dwayne Ball said the board would take the militia concept under consideration.
In other business, County Treasurer Fred Parker reported recent tax revenue increases for cars and trucks in the county — thanks to an increase in the number of vehicles registered in the county, as well as the higher value of cars and trucks.
“Americans like their cars,” said Parker as he explained that personal property tax revenue has grown “phenomenally.”
