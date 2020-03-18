ABINGDON, Va. — A local artist will open the doors to a brick-and-mortar store on Thursday, March 19, offering the community art supplies, gallery space and a good place to be creative.
Hana Eichin said her new business, Spot of Color, has been a dream ever since she moved to Abingdon in 2013 to work as a resident scene designer at Barter Theatre.
“When I first moved here, I was shocked there wasn’t an art supply business in town. Abingdon is a really big art scene,” said Eichin, who has spent the past two years researching how to run a business.
Eichin will have a soft opening for Spot of Color from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The entrepreneur believes separating herself from big-box competitors will give her a leg up as a new business owner.
Eichin is offering artists a variety of fine art and craft supplies with an emphasis on eco-friendly products that are not only safer for the Earth but also safer for the artists using them.
“Big-box stores cover the basic beginner art supplies. I’m looking at carrying the high-end products — supplies that professional artists look for. Also, their employees sometimes don’t know a lot about the store products. I have background knowledge in all mediums that allows me to find exactly what artists need for their projects.”
Eichin will focus on eco-friendly art products, some of which may be new to local artists.
She will sell nontoxic and natural paint pigments and mediums.
“Some of the solvents used with oil paints can be toxic, but there are alternatives that can work,” she said. “I carry Eco-Solve products, which are eco-friendly paint thinner and brush cleaners.”
She will sell an assortment of wet media, dry media and mixed media paper, including Yupo and Fluid watercolor paper pads.
“I will stock all kinds of papers — recycled and those made from plant materials. Fabriano Studio watercolor paper is Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified and manufactured by hydro power,” Eichin said.
She sells dry pigments that can be mixed to make your own watercolors, gouache and tempera paints.
“I have refillable paint pens that can be filled with paint to make your own markers. I sell woodless colored pencils that contain all pigments and no wood.”
She also stocks Copic markers used for manga, a style of Japanese comic book, and illustrations.
Other items include sketchbooks and journals, professional quality canvases by Winsor & Newton, Gamblin 1980 oils, M. Graham watercolors, Sennelier abstract acrylics and an assortment of dry mediums, including graphite pencils, pastels and charcoal.
Creative space
The Spot Creative Space at the store will be used as a room for classes and a space that anyone can drop in and use for their arts and crafts needs when available. There will be some basic tools, but creators will need to bring their own supplies.
Many of the classes will be open to artists as young as middle schoolers.
The first week after opening, she plans to offer a class from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20, for making customized home décor signs. On Sunday, March 22, artisans can attend a free demonstration from 4 to 5 p.m. of the Natural Earth Pigments available in store. These pigments can be mixed with a variety of mediums to create oil paints, watercolor paints and egg tempera paints.
A complete monthly class schedule can be found by visiting www.spotofcolor.com.
“We’ll have beginner classes in things like sculpture and watercolors. I’ll bring in professional artists who will conduct lessons for painting in oils,” Eichin said.
“I’ll also use the classroom to conduct demonstrations of some of the art products that people may not be familiar with.”
For starters, local artists who will conduct art classes include Annie Parsons, a watercolor artist, and Michael Gerber, a sculpture artist. Annie Hayden will be a guide for nude figure classes that will be offered once a month at the store.
“Drawing a nude model is definitely not something you can easily find around here,” she said.
More to come
In the next few months, she plans to offer sip-and-paint classes that will include two complimentary 5-ounce pours of wine or one 12-ounce pour of beer. The wine will be purchased from Abingdon Vineyards.
She wants to add a wall gallery to highlight the work of local artists. “But I’m not limiting this to just fine arts. I’m interested in showcasing books written by local authors and even artisans who make woodworking items.”
She plans to start a recycling program for supplies that need to be discarded. “I am currently searching for a company or program to work with to safely dispose of paints and old supplies,” said the owner.
“I want to offer an online store so you can shop from home in your PJs and then pick up your products at our storefront when it is convenient for you.”
She is developing a Chroma Club membership card that offers customers access to discounts and other perks. A list will be posted on the website once the program is up and running.
The joy of art
As Eichin will tell you, being creative has no rules.
“It’s not about being a good artist, it’s about finding joy from being creative.
“I support all kinds of creative arts — writers, storytellers, performers. I’ve always loved these things since I was a little girl,” said Eichin, who grew up in Texas, went to college in Oklahoma and worked in Kansas, all before moving to Abingdon at age 23.
The arts always have been a big part of her life. She started dance lessons at age 5. In middle school, she even tried her hand at writing a fantasy novel. “I shared it with my teacher, but I never got it printed,” she said with a laugh.
For several years, she has dabbled with painting with watercolors and acrylics. “My work is very feminine. I often refer to it as art deco styles and shapes, usually depicting women either in a powerful position or in beautiful but vulnerable settings.”
“I want people to know my new business is a very open and understanding space. I want to keep it comfortable and relaxed. I just want people to enjoy creating. I get so excited anytime someone makes something — even if it’s just a quick drawing on a napkin,” she said with a laugh. “I just love to create.”
“I’ve always loved art supplies and looking at them and seeing the possibilities someone can make from them,” Eichin said.
“Art is the creation of anything. If you can dream it up and make it happen, I consider that art. You don’t need to draw a straight line,” she said with a smile.
“Curved lines are more fun, anyway.”
Spot of Color, located on the corner of Main and Russell roads in Abingdon, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Contact the business at 276-525-4502 or send an email to contact@spotofcolor.com.
Visit the website at www.spotofcolor.com, or check them out on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.
