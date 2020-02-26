ABINGDON, Va. — Applications are open for area writers to participate in the second annual Highlands Writers Fair, sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Public Library and the Virginia Highlands Festival.
The day celebrating local stories and books will be held on Saturday, April 18, at Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a book fair and a series of workshops that focus on reading, writing and publishing.
The fair is free and open to the public. This year’s theme is “Telling our own stories in the Appalachian Highlands.” The fair will provide an opportunity to celebrate regional books from writers who “know the real culture,” according to event organizer and author Greg Lilly.
“This is our chance for our local and regional writers to gather and meet each other and talk with readers,” said Lilly. “We had an outstanding selection of authors last year. This year’s applications show a nice diversity of books by some of our most celebrated authors and promising new voices. We still have space available for authors.”
Published writers who would like to participate can reserve a table to sell books and talk to readers by submitting an author application at www.highlandswritersfair.org under the Exhibitors tab. The deadline to submit is this Friday, Feb. 28, by mail (Greg Lilly, Highlands Writers Fair, P.O. Box 2224, Abingdon, VA 24212-2224) or email (info@highlandswritersfair.org). The fair is also requesting suggestions for possible writing workshops from both presenters and attendees, which can be sent through email.
