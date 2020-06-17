Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell County’s Department of Social Services has been found guilty of violating the Freedom of Information Act.
Wythe County General District Judge Gerald Mabe issued a writ of Mandamus against the agency June 17 for failure to submit an answer to a Freedom of Information request from Tazewell Attorney Fred Harman. A writ of mandamus is a court order compelling someone to execute a duty they are legally obligated to complete.
Harman had filed a request June 1 by email and regular mail asking for their exposure control plan for blood borne pathogens. Harman, whose mother died from Covid-19 said he filed the request after learning an employee of the agency was diagnosed with the virus and nothing was done to prevent others from catching it.
He said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration required that plan to be on file. Interim Social Services Director David Taylor said he was unable to find the plan and had contacted the state office but had not received an answer.
Harman’s attorney Shannon Cooke of Cedar Bluff said the agency had three options, provide the information, say it doesn’t exist, or ask for more time to find it. Cooke said the law allows five working days for an answer to be offered.
He told the court that the agency failed to respond at all and was in violation of the law. County Attorney Chase Collins represented the agency and said Taylor contacted him on the fifth day and said he had made several attempts to contact the agency’s attorney to no avail.
Collins said he agreed to represent the agency and determined that the information did not exist. Mabe told Collins to give Harman a letter stating that and imposed the minimum fine of $500.
State law mandates that money be donated to the literary fund. Mabe ordered the agency to pay Cooke for his time and mileage and to reimburse Harman for the $56 he spent filing the suit.
