The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the postponement of a trial against an Abingdon, Virginia, woman accused of wearing a clown costume and gunning down a woman in Florida about 30 years ago.
Sheila Keen-Warren, 56, was scheduled to appear in a Palm Beach County courtroom beginning May 29 for a jury trial. She faces a charge of first-degree murder in the May 26, 1990, shooting of Marlene Warren, 40.
But earlier this month, the state Supreme Court extended the suspension of jury trials until July 2, according to an emergency order signed by Florida’s Chief Justice Charles Canady. Jury trials, according to the order, “pose a special hazard because they can expose jurors and other courtroom participants to a risk of infection.”
Like other states, Florida is holding some proceedings by video. Natalie Cruz, executive secretary to Assistant State Attorney Brian L. Fernandes, said a status check is now scheduled for June 4.
Three decades ago, Marlene Warren answered her front door in Wellington, Florida, to find a person wearing a clown costume and holding flowers. The clown opened fire, fatally wounding Warren.
Authorities arrested Keen-Warren in 2017 near her home in Southwest Virginia, where she had been living with her husband, Michael Warren, who had been married to Marlene Warren at the time of the shooting.
Prosecutors originally said they were seeking the death penalty in the case if Keen-Warren were to be found guilty. In February, they decided against the death penalty. If found guilty, prosecutors are seeking life in prison.
Keen-Warren remains incarcerated without bail in a Palm Beach County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.