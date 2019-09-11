DAMASCUS, Va. — A group of Washington County students recently escaped the confines of the classroom to make an impact along the shores of North Carolina.
A week before Hurricane Dorian made landfall along the Southeastern Coast, more than 50 students from all four high schools have returned from the annual Washington County Coastal Ecology trip to Beaufort, North Carolina, at the Duke University Marine Lab, where they connected textbook learning to real-world experiences.
The students dug for clams by hand at an estuary, a body of water usually found where rivers meet the seas. After catching as many as 112 clams, the group took the smaller ones back with them to cook for dinner.
They participated in dredging and trawling while aboard a research vessel, a practice where nets are dragged through the water and across the ocean floor to catch bottom-living fish, including squid, urchins, seahorses, crabs, and even stingrays and sharks.
This year’s trip included a service component, allowing the students to participate in the Carteret Big Sweep, a volunteer-based program that encourages year-round cleanups. The students collected more than 1,000 pounds of trash that otherwise may have escaped to the water, causing harm to humans and wildlife.
“It’s the perfect example of project-based learning that the county is embracing now,” said Steve Ahn, a biology teacher at Holston High School, who has coordinated the trip with other county teachers for numerous years.
The program serves students from all walks of life. “Some students have never seen the ocean before; others come from underprivileged families who have few opportunities to travel and see the world,” said Ahn.
According to the teacher, Kiwanis Club of Abingdon has helped sponsor students who do not have the money to participate in the program. “We are always looking for community people who are willing to be sponsors,” he said.
“And it’s really cool to see the stereotypical barriers between schools seem to dissolve away when the students begin to learn together.
“It’s almost not accurate to label the trip as just a learning experience because it’s such an enriching experience.
“This trip is where we get to show students what learning should be,” said Ahn. “Learning isn’t supposed to be a difficult or painful process. Real learning involves being fascinated and enjoying new experiences that offer emotion and laughter.
“This trip is an opportunity for true education. It’s totally experiential,” said Ahn. “It’s emotional. It’s hands-on. It’s project- and service-based.
“It’s also just a blast.”
A Patrick Henry High School student said the trip had made an impact in her life.
“This trip impacts me by reminding me of the important things in life: always being curious, adventurous, kind, helpful and open-minded,” said Catherine Grossman, a student at Patrick Henry High School.
“I grow every trip and maintain a passion for learning and motivation to stay active and healthy.”
Life-changing experience
The trip included teachers, a parent and an alumnus of the program.
Kaitlin Cowley, a 2016 graduate of Abingdon High School, participated in the ecology trip twice while a student.
Cowley, who is now an education student at Emory & Henry College, served as a chaperone during this year’s trip.
“I definitely believe it’s a life-changing event,” said Cowley. “I’ve made friends for life on the trips. Project-based learning is great. I’ve always been the kind of student who learns better with hands-on experiences.”
Mary Mills-Parks, a teacher at Patrick Henry High School, said the trip is “exactly what public education should be. There is an expansive world out there full of opportunities. The trip levels the playing field for students and provides experiences that our students might not have otherwise. After experiencing this type of learning, participants become empowered to return to their community and make it a better place. I am beyond thankful and truly blessed to be a part of this project-based experience.”
Meg Short, of Bristol, Virginia, whose daughter is Josie Short, a sophomore at John S. Battle, is a parent who accompanied the group of students.
“I thought it was one of the most amazing school-related activities I’ve ever been part of,” said Meg Short, who is also a wildlife biologist.
“The experiences the students got to do were so fun and different and outside of the students’ comfort zones, such as trawling for fish and digging for clams. That’s not something kids from the mountains get to do all the time.”
Community members are encouraged to sponsor students for the annual Washington County Coastal Ecology trip by contacting Steve Ahn at www.sahn@wcs.k12.va.us.
