ABINGDON, Va. — Significant injuries were reported Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Abingdon.
At 2:53 p.m., the Abingdon Police Department was called to the 1100 block of Cummings Street regarding a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Two people on the motorcycle, a man and woman, were injured. One was taken by helicopter to Bristol Regional Medical Center, and the other was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center, police said. The car’s driver was not injured.
The APD continues to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.