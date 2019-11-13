EMORY, Va. — An 86-year-old Tennessee man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County on Sunday evening Nov. 3, according to the Virginia State Police.
Authorities received calls about a 2015 Nissan Sentra traveling northbound at a slow speed without lights on, the VSP said in a news release. As troopers responded, the Nissan stopped in the travel lane, and a 2011 Honda CRV hit the stopped vehicle near mile marker 26, causing the Nissan to strike an embankment off the right side of the road, the release states.
Charles M. Johnson, of Rogersville, the driver of the Nissan, died at the scene, according to the VSP. He was wearing a seat belt. The Honda’s driver was not injured.
The VSP said a medical emergency may have played a role in the accident.
