Barter Youth Academy will offer skills classes next spring for the region’s youth to lead the next generation into a love of theater.
Anyone ages 5 through 18 can attend the classes, which will be held at locations from Abingdon, Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City. Students can register online at www.bartertheatre.com/bya or call Barter Theatre’s box office at 276-628-3991.
In addition to the age-divided courses, Barter will also offer three new “Skill Series” classes designed for students ages 12 and up that will help them focus on specific skills in the performance arts: “Comedy Improv,” “Technical Theatre” (for lighting, costumes and set design) and “Audition Boot Camp.”
The pre-academy classes for ages 5-7 will put on demonstrations from the poems of Shel Silverstein and will let students use their imaginations to create their own story on stage. Elementary classes (ages 8-11) will put on “The Great Alphabet Adventure.” Middle/high classes for ages 12-18 will explore “Alice in Wonderland,” written by Barter’s playwright-in-residence, Catherine Bush. The junior troupe (ages 9-13) will put on “Peter Pan” and cover advanced acting topics and is an audition-only program. The troupe classes for ages 13-18 will perform “Our Town” and is also audition-only.
Nikki Skillman, director for the Barter Youth Academy, says students learn more than acting skills. “What we hear most from students that they gain from BYA is friendship,” she said. “What we hear the most from parents that they see their children gain from BYA is confidence.”
For information on audition-only courses, email byaeducation@bartertheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.