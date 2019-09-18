ABINGDON, Va. — A golf tournament held in honor of an Abingdon High School senior who died in an automobile accident in May has raised more than $50,000 for a scholarship fund honoring the student.
“It was beyond our expectations,” said Ann Nairn, the mother of 18-year-old Kirk Nairn, who died one day before graduating high school this year.
Money raised from the two-day event on Labor Day weekend will help build the Kirk Nairn Memorial Scholarship Fund, benefiting college-bound students just like the Abingdon teen.
Kirk excelled at basketball, football and soccer during high school. He played football for two years before injuring a knee and switching to golf. He was captain of golf, basketball and soccer during his senior year.
He was an All-District Mountain 7 soccer player and part of the Abingdon golf team that won the Virginia Class 3 state championship in three of the last four years.
“Kirk was an outstanding leader and teammate in every sense of the word,” said his father, Dr. Todd Nairn.
The teen planned to attend the University of Kentucky after receiving a four-year National Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship, an honor only 1,000 students are awarded in the United States.
“Kirk had all the attributes of a scholar, athlete and leader,” said Allen Back, recruiting operations officer for the University of Kentucky Army ROTC. “The moment I saw Kirk, I knew this young man was a future Army officer. Kirk’s death is surreal and emotional to me still. I will never forget him.”
Breaking records
A silent auction of 80 donated items was held in conjunction with the golf tournament. The auction alone raised nearly $14,000 for the scholarship fund.
According to Euggie Jones, golf professional at the country club, the tournament consisted of 75 four-man teams for a total of 300 players.
“That’s the largest outing we’ve ever had here at the club. I think the youngest player was 11 years old all the way up to about 80. We had a good mix of men and women players with different handicaps.
“The tournament came together in just over a month. Everyone was shocked by the overwhelming response we received,” said Jones.
“That just tells you how well-loved Kirk was. He was very active here at the club.”
Kirk’s parents plan to have the golf tournament every year after Labor Day.
“The response for the golf tournament was so great,” said Ann. “It filled up within 48 hours from the time the announcement was made. I’d like to see it continue to grow each year.
“We’ve been surrounded by so many people who love and care for us. It’s really been an outpouring of support.
“This scholarship is our way of giving back to the community and also a way to make something great from something so awful. There is so much good that has happened since that day. We just have to focus on that,” she said.
“We are thankful for the support of the scholarship fund not only from our community but also the surrounding communities,” added Todd. “The support has been so far-reaching that it has greatly humbled us.”
During the tournament, a falcon was spotted flying around the golf course, a reminder of the Abingdon High mascot.
“No one had ever noticed a falcon there before,” said Ann. “It was like a symbol that my son was there and watching.”
The couple are creating an endowment fund from the money raised, which would allow them to give one or more scholarships to students each year — based on how much interest the endowment earns.
Any additional fundraising efforts throughout the year will be added to the principal amount, she said.
Community support
The couple has been approached by several people and organizations who want to offer their support.
Under the leadership of Brandy Baxter, Abingdon High School’s choirs are hosting a benefit concert that will include performances from bluegrass band Appalachian Express, Emory & Henry student a capella group Grace Notes and music groups from several area schools. The fundraising concert is 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Abingdon High School. Admission is by donation.
Money raised will be divided among the Kirk Nairn Memorial Scholarship Fund and the commissioning fees for a band piece in honor of Connor Bartz, an Abingdon High School student who died from cancer in February. The piece was conceptualized by Connor prior to his passing and will be written by renowned composer, Robert W. Smith. The Abingdon High School Band will premiere the piece in 2021.
Support is also being offered by Jersey Mike’s Subs, which will be moving into The Meadows development in Abingdon at the end of October or early November.
“Whenever any franchise for Jersey Mike’s opens anywhere in the country, we raise money for a local charity,” said David Wampler, Jersey Mike’s franchisee for Abingdon and surrounding stores.
“We will raise money Wednesday through Sunday when our Abingdon store opens. We flood the market with free sub coupons during this time. All we ask is that when customers redeem the free coupons, they donate at least $2 to the charity. All the money we raise will go to the Kirk Nairn Memorial Scholarship Fund,” said Wampler.
“It’s the culture of Jersey Mike’s to give back to the community.”
A 6,000-pound stone, donated by Kirk’s godparents, Alan and Glenna Buchanan, and family friends, Casey, Kendra, Dillon and Nicholas McReynolds, was placed at the putting greens at Glenrochie Country Club in memory of Kirk. The rock, which is inscribed with Kirk’s name and dates, will be used as a background for high school team photos and other occasions.
At the beginning of the football season, Curt Newsome, football coach at Emory & Henry College, gave each Emory & Henry football player a wristband inscribed with the hashtag “4kn” in honor of Kirk, who wore the number 4 in all of the sports he played. Throughout the season, the players will dedicate the fourth quarter to Kirk.
Ann said this is a special tribute because she and her husband are graduates of Emory & Henry College.
Ann believes her son would feel honored from all of the attention.
“I definitely think Kirk would be proud. He was very giving and generous and cared about people. He also was an athlete and a competitor. He loved sports. He’d be thrilled that a sports event was being held in his honor,” said his mother.
“And, of course, he’d want to win.”
