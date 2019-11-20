A dance fundraiser hosted by Wolf Hills Community School will raise funds for Abingdon’s Meals on Wheels program.
In partnership with the Community Center of Abingdon, Wolf Hills has invited the community to join in a “family-friendly dance party” on Friday, Nov. 22, from 7-10 p.m. at the community center. DJ Dan Joe will provide music, and the community center will provide food and drink.
All donations, accepted at the door, will supports Meals on Wheels, which packages, prepares and delivers meals to the elderly and homebound in the region. The meals are delivered up to four times a week and assist over 125 households.
Wolf Hills students have partnered with the Community Center of Abingdon to provide regular volunteers for the program since fall 2017. They have also advocated for the program by writing to government officials to boost support for grant funding.
In conjunction with the event, Wolf Hills invites community members to participate in the “Pocket Change Challenge,” bringing spare change jars to donate to Meals on Wheels. Children have placed jars to collect more change in several local businesses. All types of donations can be made at the dance party event or during regular business hours at the Community Center of Abingdon at 300 Senior Drive.
For more information, visit Wolf Hills Community School on Facebook, call 276-628-3911 or email info@wolfhillscommunityschool.org.
