A Georgia man who told local police he was hauling “party” drugs to Harrisonburg in 2017 was convicted of three felonies on Wednesday that could keep him locked up for the next 51 years.
Following a Wythe County Circuit Court jury trial, Anton Adon Tucker, 43, was found guilty of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, transporting meth into Virginia and possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Jurors recommended a 51-year prison sentence and $100,000 fine, but Tucker won’t officially be sentenced until Nov. 7. Judges, though, typically follow jury’s suggested punishments.
According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones and court records, Tucker was driving a 2006 Honda Civic on Interstate 77 on April 5, 2017, when a Virginia State Police trooper stopped him for having objects dangling from his rearview mirror, an infraction in the commonwealth.
Police searched the car and reported finding marijuana, meth, ecstasy and cocaine, according to a police report.
In a statement given to police and entered into evidence at trial, Tucker said he was “taking drugs around Harrisonburg to sell them because they’re party drugs.” “…This is his first trip going out of the state of Georgia. But he does deliver in the state of Georgia a lot.”
Following Tucker’s conviction, Jones introduced evidence that Tucker had three prior drug convictions in Georgia along with a conviction for theft by receiving stolen property.
After his arrest and while awaiting trial, Tucker was evaluated at his attorney’s request and found competent to stand trial. He later changed attorneys and filed some of his own hand-written motions to the court.
His sentencing was delayed on Wednesday to give the probation office time to prepare a detailed report about his past, which a judge can consider when deciding Tucker’s punishment.
He’s being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.
“We will continue to aggressively prosecute those who distribute these drugs into our community, especially those who are repeat offenders,” Jones said in an email. “I would like to thank the Virginia State Police Agents for their excellent investigation of this case. I want the community to know that we will not rest in our fight against the epidemic of illegal narcotics that has so drastically plagued our area.”
Max Meadows woman pleads guilty to drug possession
The mother of a local teen awaiting trial in a double slaying that police said was tied to drugs pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a Dec. 8, 2017, cocaine possession charge.
As part of a plea agreement, Christina Maria McGlothlin, 43, the mother of Dylan McGlothlin, was put on active probation in a first-offender program, which means the charge will likely be dismissed in a year if she follows all the program’s requirements.
In addition to remaining drug and alcohol free, McGlothlin must perform 100 hours of community service and will have a restricted driver’s license for six months.
Police said Christina McGlothlin’s April indictment stemmed from a search of the McGlothlin residence in 2017 while they were investigating the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Aidan Dawson and 24-year-old Raymond Rodriguez.
Dylan McGlothlin and two other suspects are awaiting trial in deaths.
Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 19, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.
