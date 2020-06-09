Tazewell, Va. – Once again Tazewell County is open for business.
County Administrator Eric Young issued a press release June 9 saying county offices will re-open June 15 at eight am. “As of June 15th County business offices will reopen to in person public interactions. This reopening will be effective at the Animal Shelter, County Administration, Building Inspections, and Cavitts' Creek Park. Reopening the visitors' center is still in the planning phase. The Governor's most recent executive order regarding wearing a mask in a public building will be applicable to persons visiting any of these offices and only so long as such order remains in effect. Access by phone and internet will continue for those who chose not to do business with the County in person.
The offices had been closed to the public since Mar. 21 when the board of supervisors issued a state of emergency and limited access. The county staff worked staggered hours and some worked from home until June 1 when they returned to normal work hours.
The county continues to operate under a state of emergency which is in place through June 25. The board of supervisors is scheduled to meet that evening and could vote to lift it or leave it in place.
