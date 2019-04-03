ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors made a unanimous decision on Thursday to cut the $28,000-per-year funding for the Mount Rogers Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, a unit based in Grayson County that also serves the southeastern corner of Washington County, Virginia.
Cutting all funding for the fire and rescue unit, based at Whitetop, Virginia, is part of Washington County’s proposed 2019-2020 operating budget.
The full county budget will not be finalized until May 31, according to Chairman Saul Hernandez, but the board was in agreement that emergency services in the area need a change.
Over the past four years, Washington County has funded $112,000 to the Mount Rogers organization, which, according to county emergency management coordinator Theresa Kingsley, has had a 54% response rate on 296 calls.
“We obviously appreciate what they have been able to do,” Kingsley said. “I just want to provide better coverage for the people in that area.”
Kingsley suggested to the board that the county develop a substation at Green Cove for the Damascus fire and rescue squads to provide fire and EMS protection for the isolated mountainous southeastern corner of Washington County.
“That would house not only an ambulance but also a fire response apparatus so that it would be there, hopefully, more strategically placed in the immediate area,” Kingsley said.
James Hayes, a longtime member of the Mount Rogers Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, spoke on Thursday and thanked the Board of Supervisors for years of support.
“The people in Washington County, we’ve tried to serve them to the best of our ability,” Hayes said.
Cheryl Carter, of Whitetop, said she was reluctant to eliminate the services from the Mount Rogers department, since any emergency response from Damascus would take longer to reach residents on the mountain.
“Physics demands that they [Damascus fire and rescue units] have to come up the mountain. And anybody that comes up [U.S. Highway] 58, or up over the mountain, it takes at least 15 minutes to get up over that mountain.”
Carter praised the Damascus units but said, “My concern is that, in an effort to cut the budget, and, you know, make things a little bit easier for you, that lives might be in danger.”
