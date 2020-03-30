Tazewell, Va. – Playgrounds are now closed in Tazewell County.
During an emergency meeting Mar. 30 the Board of Supervisors voted to close all public playgrounds. Parks will remain open for walking and other means of exercise. Boating and fishing will be permitted but groups of more than 10 are not allowed and social distancing is enforced.
The town of Richlands had already closed Critterville playground until further notice. This brings the county into compliance with Governor Ralph Northam’s order that people only leave their homes for essential services and to exercise and get fresh air.
The board also voted to authorize County Administrator Eric Young to tap into the budget reserve if the need arises. The supervisors set aside $500,000 in the current budget for use in case of emergencies.
That money has not been used to this point and will now be readily available for any expense not budgeted that might arise. Emergency Services Coordinator Dave White is monitoring the needs and working closely with rescue squads and local health care providers.
The board also took steps to help ensure no one goes hungry during the crisis. There was $20,000 left in the budget from last summer’s efforts to assist laid off coal miners. The board voted to donate that money to Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens to use in its meals on wheels program.
