ABINGDON, Va. — The Abingdon Farmers Market has returned to the Abingdon Market Pavilion and will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on a regular weekly basis.

No Tuesday markets are scheduled at the pavilion at the corner of Remsburg Drive and Cummings Street. More than 30 farmers and food vendors are slated to sell their goods and promote fresh local food.

On-site shopping is allowed, as long as physical distancing guidelines are followed. Only 50 customers at a time are allowed into the market.

For more information, call 276-698-1434; email abingdonmarket@gmail.com; visit www.abingdonfarmersmarket.com; or follow the market on Facebook.

