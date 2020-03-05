MENDOTA, Va. — The sun had already descended below the neon-pink horizon last Tuesday evening when a handful of people gathered in the basketball court of the Mendota Community Center.
Nobody among them seemed to know Evelyn Boswell, the Blountville toddler who’s been missing for more than two months but whose disappearance was just reported two weeks ago. But they gathered to pray for her safe return.
Earlier that day, police had followed up on a tip from Evelyn’s mother — Megan Boswell — who claimed that Evelyn was with Megan’s mother, Angela Boswell, in a camper on a Mendota, Virginia, campground. Police searched all the campgrounds in Mendota on Tuesday but came up empty.
The people at the vigil had heard the Mendota reports and quickly organized a prayer circle. They did not know yet that police suspected Megan of misleading them. By the end of the day, Megan Boswell would be arrested for filing a false report.
But as the night cold set in and spring peepers thrummed in the surrounding woods, the vigil attendees — including a number of children — gazed in silence at photos of the 15-month-old on a poster. Four candles flickered below it. More candles were passed out and lit until everyone held one.
Jimmy Darnell, a 51-year-old pastor of Stoney Point Independent Church in Hiltons, eventually began to speak.
“Let’s pray for the safety of Evelyn back home and all the family. God knows their status, I don’t know,” he said. “Let’s pray that the Lord will help them and bring her safely back home.”
Darnell prayed at length for the “little baby” and then his community and country, his voice growing louder and more fervent with each sentence. Other community members then had the chance to add their own thoughts and feelings. Some suggested additional people to pray for, including the investigators and law enforcement officers searching for Evelyn.
“Even if it’s very few [who came], it matters that we were here for Evelyn and praying for her,” said Joshua Scalf, Darnell’s stepson.
Less than 30 minutes later, now in the dark, the group surrounded the poster of the blond, blue-eyed child. They murmured and whispered as they blew out all the candles for her.
Amanda Jenkins, a 29-year-old Hiltons resident, brought three of her four children to the vigil.
“We got together because the last spotting [of Evelyn] was in Mendota,” Jenkins said as her kids bounded around the basketball court. “We thought that if they last spotted her here, it would be good to bring prayer. If it was one of mine, I’d want someone to be there and pray.”
Zada Cox, a Hiltons resident who is 52, said Evelyn’s disappearance made her hold her seven grandchildren closer.
“What would I do if one of my grandkids went missing?” she said, her voice more a declaration than a question. “I sure wouldn’t wait two months.”
Was she hopeful that Evelyn is still alive and well?
“I am,” Cox said. “I try to keep the faith and prayers going. It’s never too late for hope, I guess,” she said, squeezing her hands together as if in prayer, or worry, or both.
