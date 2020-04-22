Marion Town Manager Bill Rush today announced plans to reopen Holston Hills Community Golf Course to the public, in accordance with current CDC guidelines and following recreational directives addressed in Executive Order 55 by Governor Ralph Northam.
“We took a pause in our overall operations in recreation to ensure we had appropriate measures in place,” said Rush. “We have studied best practices of other courses, both public and private, and we are now confident the Town of Marion can manage golf operations effectively and safely.”
Rush announced golf operations will resume at Holston Hills on May 1 with a new pricing structure and operating guidelines in place. Additional details will be released prior to the course reopening.
“We appreciate our golf community being patient as we worked to put together our plan,” said Marion Mayor David Helms. “We look forward to having our golfers back soon.”
The Town of Marion follows the “stay at home” guidelines in place, which allows exceptions for
curbside/drive-through dining, essential shopping, and recreational exercise. Town parks remain open, but picnic shelters remain closed at this time to groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.