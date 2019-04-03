ABINGDON, Va. — A woman faces additional charges after police said she assaulted an officer in Abingdon last Tuesday.
Amanda H. Repass, 26, was charged with escape from jail or custody by force or violence, attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, attempts to disarm an officer, malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and assault and battery of an officer.
Upon taking Repass into custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday, the woman attempted to escape by slipping her hand out of the handcuffs, according a news release. She fled, running west on Plumb Alley, the release states.
While trying to regain control, the woman punched the officer in the head, scratched her neck and arms and bit her forearm, the release states. She continued to resist, police said, and grabbed the officer’s holstered weapon with both hands and attempted to pull it from the holster. The officer was able to counter the woman’s actions and used a Taser to thwart the woman’s efforts, the release states.
On Friday, the additional charges were filed against Repass, and she is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
