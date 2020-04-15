But in the wake of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, backpackers are down to just about four a day, said M. Price, the owner of Mount Rogers Outfitters along U.S. Highway 58 at the center of town.
“As long as there are hikers out, someone has to be a beacon of light for people who are out there,” Price said.
Mount Rogers Outfitters remains open amid concerns over the coronavirus, Price said, because it’s an “essential business,” serving hikers with fuel, food and supplies.
Even so, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy has advised hikers to pack up and go home rather than continue hiking on the remote passage that cuts through Sullivan County, Tennessee, plus Washington, Smyth, Wythe, Tazewell and Grayson counties in Virginia.
Shutting down the Appalachian Trail coincides with canceling Trail Days, the popular Damascus festival in May that attracts as many as 20,000 people to the tiny town with a population of about 1,000.
Another financial whammy struck with the closure of the 34-mile Virginia Creeper Trail, which connects Abingdon to Whitetop — with Damascus at the center.
“It’s devastating us,” said Damascus Mayor Jack McCrady, 71.
“We’re financially OK to finish up our year,” McCrady said. “The priority is to maintain our services as normal as possible.”
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order and the national call for social distancing had already shut down more than half a dozen bike shuttle services in Damascus within recent days, said Michael Wright, 51, the co-owner of Adventure Damascus and Sundog Outfitters.
“You can’t keep the people 6 feet apart in the shuttle van,” Wright said.
Now, this “Town of Many Trails” appears empty when it should be buzzing with bicyclists and boot-strapping hikers.
“We had no business, and we couldn’t run shuttles,” Wright said. “I had to stop paying people, and all of my employees got on unemployment.”
Closing the Virginia Creeper Trail strikes at the heart of the town, Wright said.
“In Damascus, we make all of our money in the summertime to try to get through the wintertime,” Wright said. “If we don’t have the summer and fall to do business, it will be tough to make it to the winter.”
Damascus is a tourist town, McCrady said.
“Basically, our entire economy is fueled by tourism,” said McCrady. “It’s everything outdoors — the hikers, the hikers, the fishermen, the kayakers.”
Price, at present, cannot offer shuttles on the Appalachian Trail because of social distancing, he said, and that has cut into a big part of his business.
Now, too, Price is facing a spring without Trail Days — what’s always a big boom for the “Friendliest Town on the Trail.”
“That’s the busiest week of the entire year,” Price said. “Actually, it’s the busiest two weeks.”
Wright also laments the loss of Trail Days.
Yet he does vow to see better days ahead.
“Everyone in the country is in the same situation,” Wright said. “We’re just in a holding pattern — until this slows down or goes away or until they come up with some sort of treatment for it. Then I hope things will slowly come back.”
Wright intends to be open for business, he said.
“I don’t know if anybody will come back to town, but eventually I’m going to be open.”
Like Wright, Price plans to stay in business.
Yet, Price said, “It’s going to be years before businesses are going to be able to recover. It’s going to hurt all of us. I just hope that we as a town are going to grow after this and prosper.”
