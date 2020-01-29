DAMASCUS, Va. — Principal Michael Colston said one of the greatest new additions to Rhea Valley Elementary is a giant metal tree donated to the school by the Washington County Public Library.
The artistic installation became available as a result of current renovations to the children’s area at the Abingdon library.
The reading tree, formerly used in the children’s section at the Abingdon library, was a gift to the community from Jim and Jennifer Ferreira in 1997 in memory of their daughter, Genevieve Elizabeth Ferreira, who loved to read books and loved the library. The memorial project was funded by the Ferreira and King families.
“We are really thankful there is a new use for the reading tree at another educational outlet. We hope the students will enjoy the tree and that it helps to promote the importance of reading in the school,” said Jennifer Ferreira.
“We’re delighted it’s been repurposed and found a new home. It makes a whimsical place for children to learn.”
The tree was designed and made by Allen Jessee, originally from Lebanon, Virginia, whose company is MCS Design & Production Inc., located in Ashland, Virginia.
Since founding his studio in 1978, Jessee has produced a wide variety of sculptures for corporate, commercial and residential spaces.
Julie Schwab, a decorator for Washington County Public Library, was instrumental in contacting Jessee and initiating the project more than 20 years ago.
The Abingdon library recently contacted Colston to ask if his school would be interested in receiving the tree.
“Once I saw the tree, I realized it would be perfect for our library at Rhea Valley and would fit nicely in the center of the room,” he said. A wooden bench wraps around the base of the tree for seating.
The principal said the arrival of the giant tree required nearly a village of people to move it.
The moving process began when Patrick Buchanan, director of maintenance for Washington County Schools, and his crew assisted in relocating the tree.
“They loaded the tree onto a trailer after labeling each part that was disassembled. When they arrived at Rhea Valley they had to carry it into the library piece by piece. Reassembling the tree took place the next day,” said Colston.
The principal plans to do a rededication of the tree in the near future.
“With the mighty oak now the center of our library, it serves to inspire excitement, dreams and imagination in our students,” he said. “The strength and character of the tree represent the qualities of character, dedication and respect we strive to foster in our students here at Rhea Valley.
“The tree is a lot like our staff members here at the school. The dedication, influence and love of Rhea Valley staff comforts, guides and supports the students just as the branches of the tree sustain and protect it.
“It will be at the heart of the school for many years to come.”
