The year 2020 is a significant year in our history—not just because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the health crisis has taken center stage in all the daily news broadcasts, social media posts, and newspapers across the country, there is one other headline that has been buried beneath reports of newly confirmed cases and economic fallout—the 2020 United States Census. The 2020 Census was poised to be the focus of media attention, prior to the advent of COVID-19.
The United States has been conducting a decennial count of the population since 1790, when President George Washington signed the 1790 Census Act into law. The U.S. Constitution mandates that “the United States conduct a count of its population every 10 years to apportion the number of representatives each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives.” In addition, information gathered during the Census helps the federal government allocate “more than $675 billion in federal funds annually for community programs and services. The results of the census also assist local and state governments in planning for “new school construction, libraries, highway safety and public transportation systems,” and other important infrastructure.
In addition to being a valuable resource for government officials and businesses, census records are some of the most valuable documents in genealogical research. I was introduced to the world of census records when I was a student in a family history class at Brigham Young University, almost 30 years ago. I can vividly remember the day we took a tour of the Family History Center at the library on campus. Upon entering the floor, we were met with a large reference desk, hundreds of filing cabinets and microfilm readers. The area over the microfilm readers was dimly lit, to facilitate the reading of images. This was a time before the internet had made genealogy a hobby that you could easily do from the comfort of your own home. I was awe-stricken and remember wishing that I could, somehow, spend every waking minute in this new-found favorite place. There was something magical about the moment. I just knew that, within those hundreds of books and microfilms, there were many of my ancestors waiting to be found. I had walked past this part of the library many times, but never knew what mysteries could be unlocked by using its resources. I quickly enrolled in an extra-credit program, which involved volunteering two hours every Sunday afternoon to help groups of 8- to 12-year-old children find their ancestors on census records. I envisioned how excited each child would be to see the image of their great-grandparents upon the microfilm viewing table and how fulfilling it would be for me to see their excitement. I quickly learned that not all 8- to 12-year-old children are thrilled about family history. Most of them would say “Cool” or “Neat” and then move on to the next activity. There were some who made the effort worthwhile. Their eyes would widen, as they heard the details of their ancestors’ lives. The census records would tell where they lived, how many brothers and sisters they had, where their parents had come from, who their neighbors were and, if we were lucky, even what year they immigrated to the United States. These children had the “Family History bug.” We were kindred spirits.
Thanks to that experience as a volunteer at the library, I have a keen understanding of the importance of participation in the census. I envision my own grandchildren and great-grandchildren using these records to research my life, someday. They will surely find clues to their own past and those who came before. The 2020 Census only asks nine questions, but the answers to those questions provide important information: who lives in the household; how they are related; their age, sex, and race; whether they own or rent; and their phone number.
For the first time in history, respondents are able to fill census forms out online. In 1790, U.S. Marshals and their assistants conducted the first census by traveling “throughout the 13 states, districts of Kentucky, Maine, Vermont, and the Southwest Territory (Tennessee) using rudimentary forms of their own design to collect the name of each head of household along with a numeric count of every household’s free White males aged 16 and older, free White males under 16, free White females, all other free persons and slaves, as of the first Monday of August 1790. At its conclusion, the 1790 Census found that the United States was home to 3,929,214 people.”
In 1850, U.S. Marshals began collecting additional information. This census includes the names of every free person in a household, along with their profession, place of birth and marital status. The 1850 Census in Smyth County offers us a glimpse into the life of the Abijah Thomas family. This census was taken just a few years before the construction of the Octagon House. The Thomas family lived in District 60 within Smyth County. Abijah was 36. His wife, Priscilla, was 30. His occupation is listed as farmer, with a total real estate value of $10,000. Their children were Charles (12), Virginia (11), Eliza (9), Thomas (7), Missouri (4), Asenath (2), and Mitchell (5 months). William Blessing (age 21) was working for the Thomas family as an overseer and living in the family’s home.
This example illustrates why genealogists rely upon census records to provide them with information about their ancestors. Using these records, family composition and location can be tracked every 10 years.
The 1940 census is the most recent census available to researchers. “The U.S. Government will not release personally identifiable information about an individual to any other individual or agency until 72 years after it was collected.” This is referred to as the “72-year rule.” After this time period has passed, the records are released to the public by the National Archives and Records Administration. Genealogists anxiously await the release of the 1950 Census in April 2022.
Make sure you take the opportunity to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census, if you haven’t already done so. Online census forms may be submitted by visiting 2020census.gov. It is anticipated that approximately 330 million people will be counted. This will be a 6.9 percent increase since the 2010 Census—the smallest census-to-census population increase in our nation’s history.
If you would like more information about how to use census records to research your family tree, I may be contacted at mwlinford@yahoo.com.
