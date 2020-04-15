MEADOWVIEW, Va. — It’s springtime on the farm called Dreamland Alpacas.
And in the midst of a worldwide health crisis, Debbie McLeish stands with a smile as she announces the birth of another baby.
This alpaca was born on a recent Friday at noon to a mother named Heather.
And McLeish, 59, watched the miracle — just a few days before Easter.
“I saw the feet first,” McLeish said. “That’s how they usually arrive. The feet and nose usually come first, within seconds of each other.”
McLeish watched the miracle of birth with awe.
“This is my favorite part of raising alpacas,” she said.
And yet, even after 13 years on the farm and with more than 30 other alpacas in the field, McLeish has not lost count: This baby was No. 115 to be born here at Meadowview.
“It is one at a time,” McLeish said. “It is possible to have twins, but it is extremely rare. People have twins more often than alpacas have them.”
Still awaiting a name, this baby alpaca weighed 18 pounds.
He’s also sticking around on the farm at Meadowview in Washington County.
“This one will not be sold,” McLeish promised. “We had purchased his mother pregnant because we wanted to tie into that bloodline. We were hoping that we were going to get a boy, which we did, so we can use a lot of his gene pool.”
This is the first alpaca born on the farm this year.
An alpaca stays pregnant for 11 1/2 months.
But there is more good news: Five more alpacas are pregnant at Dreamland Alpacas, and four more babies are expected to arrive around Memorial Day.
“I love the whole birth process,” McLeish said. “Truly, this really is the best day on my farm.”
The baby alpacas are simply a delight to see, she added.
“They prong around,” McLeish said. “They jump with all four feet off the ground at the same time. They just kind of float off the ground.”
