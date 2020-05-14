LEBANON, Va -- The Cumberland Plateau Health District will schedule community testing sites for COVID-19 at locations across Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties during the month of May. Those who are uninsured or underinsured, as well as those with symptoms of illness are encouraged to call for an appointment.
Testing resources are limited, and only those pre-screened and approved for testing will be admitted, and only by appointment. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19 and qualify for testing: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
In order to be approved for testing, you must call in advance for a screening interview. Those that are approved for testing will receive an appointment time, a testing number and/or an emailed authorization letter. If you do not have access to email, you must bring a valid ID to the testing site. To avoid lengthy wait times, please come to the site at your appointed time and bring your documentation with you.
“Testing is important epidemiologically and helps us determine the prevalence of disease in our community,” said Sue Cantrell, M.D., director of the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts, “but because capacity is limited we will screen for those at highest risk. As we continue to test, we expect to have more positive cases.”
“In the vast majority of cases, testing does not inform our recommendations for your medical care,” Dr. Cantrell continued. “The best protection for each of us comes from taking personal precautions, including staying at home, practicing good hygiene and social distancing. That’s how YOU stay well, and how you protect those around you today, your family and friends, and our communities.”
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
- Stay home, except for essential travel;
- If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;
- Stay home if you are sick;
- Avoid contact with sick people;
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing; wear a covering over your nose and mouth when in public;
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;
- Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and
- Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.
Testing is being conducted in the parking lot of each site on designated dates. See the schedule below.
- Tue., May 19 - Oxford Square and Hunter’s Ridge Apartments, Richlands, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Tue., May 19 - Fairfax Court Apartments, Richlands, noon to 2 p.m.
- Wed., May 27 - Tazewell Middle School, Tazewell, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
- Thu., May 28 - Indian Princess Apartments, Pocahontas, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Thu., May 28 - Graham Manor Apartments, Bluefield, 1 to 3 p.m.
To schedule an appointment for any of these sites, call the Tazewell County Health Department - 276-988-5585.
- Wed., May 20 - Honaker Elementary School, Honaker, 1 to 3 p.m.
To schedule an appointment for this site, call the Russell County Health Department - 276-889-7621.
- Thu., May 21 - Riverview Elementary School, Grundy, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
- Fri., May 29 - Hurley High/Elementary Track, Hurley, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
To schedule an appointment for either of these sites, call the Buchanan County Health Department - 276-935-4591.
For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberlandplateau, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
