Smyth County native Josh Stamper has published his second book, Perennial Girl, Ugly Me Book 2.
Stamper’s first book, Ugly Me, was published in April of 2019. He said he hopes the books will bring awareness to the suffering many of today’s students encounter in their home life.
Ugly Me tells the story of Randi Lewis, a seventh-grade student who comes from a troubled home that she shares with her mother. Randi lacks stability. Her home is sometimes filled with strange people she doesn’t know, there is usually no food, sometimes the water is turned off, her clothes and shoes are old and worn, she smells bad, she gets into trouble at school.
Perennial Girl continues with Randi Lewis’ story, examining how her horrible home life impacts the person she is, her performance in school, and how others see her. The book also contains hope for a brighter future as adults she encounters come to see beyond Randi’s hardened exterior to the frightened, needy child inside.
“I want my readers to walk away with a new empathy for the suffering children of our nation. I want people to realize that often what lies behind the behavior of a ‘bad kid’ is a story of trauma and suffering. I want people to want to share love and hope with everyone around them,” Stamper said.
Stamper is in a good position to relate to these troubled teenagers. He is currently the assistant principal at Virginia Middle School in Bristol, Va. Before assuming his current position, he taught English at John S. Battle High School.
When he graduated from Chilhowie High School in 2003, he attended Emory & Henry College, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2007. He earned a Master’s degree from Virginia Tech in 2014.
“For lack of a better term, I felt that I was ‘called’ into education. I never felt like being an educator was a conscious choice; rather, I felt, and still feel, that being an educator and helping those around me is a calling to service,” Stamper said.
Stamper hopes to share an insight into the lives of students who bring negative baggage from a troubled home life with them to school each day.
“Many of my students leave school and go to a home devoid of love, safety, and nourishment. Many of my students go home to face abuse, neglect, and starvation. But despite their challenges, many of them come back day after day,” he said, adding that he wants “to share their stories so that people might see the dire need for love and hope.”
Perennial Girl and Ugly Me are available on Amazon. A short story prequel to the books is available for free by signing up for Stamper’s mailing list at www.quillandcarbon.com/sign-up.
Sponsored by Appalachian Realty in Marion, Stamper’s books are available for purchase at the local real estate sales office. All proceeds of book sales will go to children in need.
Stamper and his wife have a son and a daughter. He attends Emory United Methodist Church and enjoys reading, writing and spending time outdoors with his family.
