MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Students at Meadowview Elementary were gone for spring break Monday, but the building was still busy with school resource officers practicing how to respond to active shootings and other emergencies.
School resource officers (SROs) from across Washington County joined other members of the county Sheriff’s Office to train for a variety of scenarios, from those that might require the use of a weapon to those where negotiation is more appropriate.
“The reality is, when you train for these scenarios, you never know what you’re going to have, whether it be a person with a gun, a knife, or it could be just a disgruntled parent or an employee,” said Aaron Hagy, a WCSO deputy and school resource officer at Greendale Elementary.
SROs are often the first to respond to a threat when a school locks down and before other law enforcement officials arrive.
In the first of nine scenarios, Hagy said he had to confront an armed individual, who was played by another deputy.
“I responded with lethal force,” he said about the situation, for which he used nonlethal “simunition.”
The training ammunition is filled with a neon green substance that leaves a mark when it contacts a surface. Still, simunition can be a little painful — Hagy bled from two small spots on his left arm where he had been hit.
“It doesn’t tickle, that’s for sure,” he said. “I mean, it’s a pain, but I’d rather learn off of this pain than learn with a different type of pain.”
As school resource officers encountered their scenarios, the WCSO Special Response Team trained to conduct searches and evacuate the building.
Participants debriefed and critiqued their performance after the exercises to figure out what they could have done differently and improve.
“We want them to be some of the highest-trained individuals in our department. They’re protecting several hundred children along with the employees, the teachers,” Sheriff Blake Andis said. “They’re going to be experts.”
The WCSO has used other schools to work on tactical skills and train for building searches when class is out of session, like on snow days. But Andis said Monday’s simulations took the training to a new level.
“They’re getting all kinds of tools for their tool bag today,” he said.
Hagy said SROs treat their schools as if they were their own homes.
“These kids are our kids. The staff, they’re our friends,” he said. “There’s no higher priority to us than protecting them, so every tool that we can be provided to continue to train and be better at what we do, we’re going to take every bit of it.”
