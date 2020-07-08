A late autopsy report and the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed a case against a Glade Spring, Virginia, woman charged with manslaughter and abduction.
Kelly Lynn Goff, 46, is scheduled to appear in Washington County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing. The case has been postponed, like many other criminal cases, due to the pandemic, which has altered court schedules across the country.
Goff was arrested in January after 46-year-old Walter Lampkins’ body was found in a burned storage unit in Glade Spring. He had been locked inside the unit when a space heater ignited, according to court records.
Prosecutors didn’t receive a copy of the autopsy report until June 4, according to Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow. A certified copy was then obtained on June 8, one day before a hearing was set in court.
The autopsy revealed what authorities had expected: Lampkins died of inhalation of smoke and soot.
A detective said Goff, who rented the storage unit, told him that Lampkins, who had a child with Goff, had been staying in the unit. After viewing surveillance video, Detective Marty Lloyd said it shows Goff closing the unit door and locking it as she leaves.
During the video, Lloyd could see a fire burning from inside the unit and Lampkins trying to free himself, the criminal affidavit states. On the video, no one else can be seen entering or exiting the storage unit before or after the fire. The door had been locked from the outside, Lloyd wrote.
Goff, who was originally denied bond, was released on bail in April from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
