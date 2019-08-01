Defendants accused of crimes ranging from stealing to strangulation will be tried in Wythe County Circuit Court after being indicted by a July 17 grand jury.
It will now be up to a judge or jury to decide if they are found guilty or not guilty of the allegations against them.
Here’s a list of the this month’s indictments:
Robert Clint Akers, 40, of Marion was indicted on a charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Tabatha Nichole Alderman, 29, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Chermely Lee Allen, 38, of Wytheville was indicted on two grand larceny charges.
Jamie W. Armbrister, 49, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug charge.
Samuel Dazmun Dewayne Battle, 31, of Roanoke was indicted on charges of transporting drugs into Virginia and marijuana distribution.
Kathy Lynn Bishop, 24, of Wytheville was indicted on three drug possession charges.
Gary Hendon Blankenship, 27, of Rural Retreat was indicted on two drug possession charges.
Ron Howard Boyd, 22, of Marion was indicted on two grand larceny charges.
Susan E. Brown, 37, of Whitehall, Ohio, was indicted on two child abuse charges.
Brandon Dallas Cassell, 19, of Rural Retreat was indicted on malicious wounding and strangulation charges.
Thomas Keith Cassell, 51, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of forgery/uttering (four counts), obtaining signature by forgery (four counts), false statement to obtain credit (four counts) and identity theft (four counts).
Daniel Leon Collins, 66, of Ivanhoe was indicted on charges of drug possession and possession of a gun with drugs.
Aaron Eugene Corvin, 26, of Barren Springs was indicted on a charge of being a felon with firearm.
Hunter Douglas Corvin, 25, of Max Meadows was indicted on two grand larceny charges.
Anthony Damian Cox, 25, of Bland was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Ronald Lee Davis, 55, of Hillsville was indicted on charges of manufacturing/etc. drugs, being a felon with a weapon and eluding police.
Richard Kevin Dunford, 43, of Glade Spring was indicted on charges of drug possession and possession of a gun with drugs.
Michael A. Edwards, 46, of Max Meadows was indicted on a manufacturing/etc. drugs charge.
Christina Carol Ferry, 35, of Wytheville was indicted on a credit card number larceny charge.
Brittany Nicole Forren, 21, of Wytheville was indicted on a manufacturing/etc. drugs charge.
Terri Lynn Haga, 48, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was indicted on charges of forgery/uttering (three counts) and identity theft (three counts).
Wanda Michelle Harrison, 48, of Max Meadows was indicted on charges of drug possession and receiving or buying stolen goods.
Lisa Burton Hatcher, 52, of Fairlawn was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Timothy Allen Hayden, 26, of Speedwell was indicted on charges of manufacturing/etc. drugs and drug possession.
Marty William Haywood, 34, of Crockett was indicted on a charge of manufacturing/etc. drugs.
Michael Wayne Hensley, 40, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of manufacturing/etc. drugs and drug possession.
Nathan Kelly Hurley, 51, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Donald Eugene Jackson, 56, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Calvin Wayne Johnson, 36, of Narrows was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Darcel Dashawn Jones, 39, of Buffalo, New York, was indicted on marijuana distribution charge.
Tonya Rene Keeling, 51, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Jordan Patrick Kelly, 24, of Ivanhoe was indicted on a manufacturing/etc. drugs charge.
Francis W. Kiley III, 46, of Silver Creek, New York, was indicted on three drug possession charges.
Brandon Cory Kitts, 28, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon or ammunition.
Jason Lee Lester, 38, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a felony eluding police charge.
Elishia Gail Lytton, 37, of Fries was indicted on a driving on a revoked license charge.
Christian Ge Malave Maldonado, 24, of Clearwater, Florida, was indicted on a marijuana distribution charge.
Thomas Seth Manning, 41, of Pulaski was indicted on a shoplifting charge.
Jeremy Michael Marion, 38, of Pulaski was indicted on charges of manufacturing/etc. drugs and drug possession.
Mary Nicole Miller, 26, of Marion was indicted on two grand larceny charges.
Justin Sanders Murphy, 29, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Gary Dean Mustard, 53, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender.
Chelsea Noel Perkins, 23, of Raven was indicted on a manufacturing/etc. drugs charge.
Ronnie Aaron Piner, 31, of Fries was indicted on a drug possession charge.
William Andrew Porter, 63, of Max Meadows was indicted on an object sexual penetration charge.
Lacey Danielle Price, 29, of Wytheville was indicted on a manufacturing/etc. drugs charge.
Ginger Leigh Rife, 46, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Christopher Eugene Rouse, 32, of Max Meadows was indicted on burglary and grand larceny charges.
Joseph C. Saum, 26, of Speedwell was indicted on a perjury charge.
Kenneth M. Sayers, 52, of Max Meadows was indicted on a marijuana distribution charge.
William Kelton Smith III, 42, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Juan Carlos Solis Jr., 19, of Galax was indicted on a marijuana distribution charge.
Caleb Dylan Spencer, 18, of Max Meadows was indicted on two burglary charges and two grand larceny charges.
Junior Michael Stone, 66, of Austinville was indicted on charge of threatening to bomb or burn.
Steven Anthony Stuart II, 33, of Max Meadows was indicted on an unlawful wounding charge.
Dontay W. Thomas, 22, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of grand larceny and possessing stolen property with the intent to sell.
Winter Bud Tomlinson, 37, of Pinellas Park, Florida, was indicted on a charge of buying or receiving stolen goods.
Jeffrey Ryan Umberger, 37, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Jacob Allen Walker, 22, of Wytheville was indicted on a grand larceny charge
Wendy Heather Wilson, 43, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Christopher Paul Wolfe, 41, of Max Meadows was indicted on a felony eluding police charge.
