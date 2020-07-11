A Barren Springs man accused of shooting his wife Saturday morning is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.
According to a release from the Wythe County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Virginia State Troopers responded to the home on Lone Ash Road after receiving a report of a domestic situation from the couple's juvenile son around 8:40 a.m.
The boy told dispatch that his mother had been shot by his father during an argument.
Police arrived to find Kelly Tolbert with a gunshot wound. She told police that her husband, 40-year-old Joseph Tolbert, shot her with a shotgun.
Joseph Tolbert, who was at the scene, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, possession of drugs and possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm.
Kelly Tolbert was airlifted to Roanoke Carillion Hospital where she is in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.