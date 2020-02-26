A 4 p.m. burning law will be in effect for Virginia from Feb. 15 through April 30, when no fires will be allowed within 300 feet of woodland or grass brushland until after 4 p.m. each day. The law applies to campfires, warming fires, brush piles, household trash, stumps, fields of broomstraw or brush or anything capable of spreading fire.
All fires must be attended at all times if within 150 feet of woodland, even if burning begins after 4 p.m. No fuel may be used or fires rekindled after midnight to allow fires to die down.
The maximum fine for disobeying burning laws is $500. For more information on burning and proper safety measures, visit www.dof.virginia.gov/fire/faqs-burning.htm.
