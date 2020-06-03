ABINGDON, Va. — At last Tuesday’s meeting, the Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution supporting the reopening of small businesses that have been shuttered in the wake of the coronavirus.
The resolution suggests the public practice health and safety guidelines in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by following social distancing rules and maintaining good hygiene.
Supervisor Charlie Hargis introduced the resolution, but it faced some criticism by a couple of supervisors, including Phillip McCall, who suggested the public should have a voice on the matter before it was approved.
In the end, the resolution simply stated that the supervisors encouraged small businesses to reopen safely, said County Administrator Jason Berry.
“Our local businesses need help,” Hargis said. “That was the intent of this resolution.”
In other business, the supervisors approved a contract to rebuild the Mendota Trail trestle over the North Fork of the Holston River.
The supervisors agreed to award a $79,900 contract to Inland Construction, the only firm that bid on the project in the Mendota section of Washington County.
Yet the contract is contingent upon the extension of a $50,000 grant — which originally stated the job would be finished on June 30 — from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Berry said the county has requested a six-month extension on the state grant to ensure the job can be completed.
Also on Tuesday, the board made appointments, including:
» Kenneth Taylor to the Washington County Service Authority;
» Claude Worrell and Jim Hutton to the Washington County Park Authority;
» Darlene Roland to the Public Library Board of Trustees;
» Bruce Dando to the Washington County Planning Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.