MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A Washington County man’s quest to learn about his ancestors has led to the preservation of one of the area’s oldest cemeteries — and the recognition of two of his ancestors who served in the Revolutionary War.
Michael Hayter, of Meadowview, said he felt honored and humbled during a grave-marking ceremony held earlier this month in the Hayters Gap community, which honored Abraham Hayter and his son, Israel Hayter. The soldiers are Hayter’s fourth and fifth great-grandfathers.
“This Veterans Day, I’m honored to have family who served our country in the past as well as those serving today,” said Hayter, whose daughter, Lt. Jessica Hayter, is a helicopter pilot for the U.S. Navy.
During the joint ceremony conducted by the Virginia and Tennessee societies of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the graves of Hayter’s grandparents were marked as Patriots of the American Revolution, a practice that memorializes those who served.
In full dress, members of the organizations formed a Color Guard, marched with a musket salute and participated in a drum and fife corps.
“It was a solemn ceremony. It was almost like burying them again,” said Hayter.
“But it was a really neat opportunity to honor the service of my great-grandfathers who served in creating the country we live in.
“I feel such a proud connection but humbled by what they must have gone through during the war,” said Hayter.
Filling the gaps
Hayter’s journey to learn more about his family began after his parents died in the mid-2000s.
Genealogy wasn’t something that interested many of his family members — except for his aunt, Violet Hayter Wagner, who was intrigued by family history.
Tracing wills and birth certificates allowed him to dig into his family’s past — a hobby that also qualified him for acceptance in the local SAR.
“I had a vague sense that we’d been in Washington County for a long time, but we didn’t know many details,” he said.
While digging for facts, Hayter discovered his two grandfathers had served in the Revolution and one of them had fought in the Battle of Kings Mountain.
Both soldiers are buried in the Hayter-Litton family cemetery along Route 80.
But a trip to the cemetery to visit the gravesites proved disappointing for the genealogist, as the cemetery was suffering from years of neglect.
Clad in work boots and toting trimmers, Hayter and friends from the Historical Society of Washington County pulled back the overgrown weeds and brush to expose the forgotten cemetery along the country road.
There, Hayter found the gravesites of his two grandfathers.
Their original markers from the 1800s were preserved. Granite markers identifying the men as patriots and soldiers in the American Revolutionary War were installed a month ago by the General William Campbell Chapter of the SAR.
Hayter had bronze markers created for each patriot, identifying who they were, what their service was and the names of their wives.
“I wanted to make sure the names of the wives were not lost to history either. I guarantee the wives also were involved in a service to our country.”
Hayter said he purchased the new markers in honor of his Aunt Violet.
“I don’t want the memory of my grandfathers and their service forgotten,” said Hayter, who continues to visit and maintain the cemetery space.
Patriots of the Revolutionary War
Through the research process, Hayter has learned preserving family history is more important than finding dates and names. “It’s who we are as individuals — as families,” Hayter said. “It’s about forming connections and celebrating those relationships.”
Hayter shared the stories of his ancestors whose sacrifices helped shape our nation.
Hayter’s fifth great-grandfather, Abraham Hayter was born in 1735 at Plumstead, a township in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, about 20 miles north of Philadelphia.
Abraham married his wife, Susannah “Annie” Darroch, around 1753. Their first child, Israel, was born the following year.
In November 1775, Abraham and his family moved to Frederick County, Maryland, where Abraham was named one of the eight captains of the 3rd Battalion of the Maryland Militia of Frederick County.
Around 1777, Abraham, his wife and their eight children moved to southwestern Virginia, traveling along the Great Wagon Road. They made their home in Hayters Gap.
“I feel so honored but also humbled thinking about what my ancestors went through. I can’t imagine traveling with horses and wagons that distance,” Hayter said.
Abraham continued a life of public service in Washington County as a road surveyor and juror.
“I can imagine he may have been involved in mapping out a trail that led to Abingdon.”
Hayter’s fourth great-grandfather, Israel Hayter, was born in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and moved with his family to Southwest Virginia when he was in his 20s.
Israel joined the Virginia Militia during the American Revolution.
He traveled from Hayters Gap to the Muster Grounds in Abingdon and then on to Sycamore Shoals in Tennessee, where they picked up another group of men. Eventually, they went all the way to Blacksburg, South Carolina, where they confronted British Maj. Patrick Ferguson at the Battle of Kings Mountain. After being wounded in the battle, he returned to Virginia.
“It was a very important battle in the Revolutionary War, and he is one of the patriots of Kings Mountain,” said Hayter.
“I feel a wonderful connection to my family roots, and it makes me proud to be a son of Washington County all the way back to the 1700s. I am proud of where we live.”
His research — and curiosity for the past — is not coming to an end.
“I’m now pulling the threads of my mother’s side of the family,” said Hayter.
“This genealogy thing is addicting.”
