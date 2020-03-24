Public health districts across Virginia have activated public health call centers to answer questions and provide information about COVID-19 and related issues, including symptoms, how to minimize the risk of exposure for yourself and your loved ones, local and statewide conditions, testing resources and how they are used, and what to do if you think you may be ill.
You may call any of the centers, but it may be most helpful to contact the center nearest you.
Smyth County residents may reach the Mount Rogers Health District at 276-781-7460.
Wythe County residents may call 276-228-5507, while Bland Countians may contact 276-688-3642 and Washington County residents may call 276-676-5604.
The health district is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more about the district at vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers.
For information on COVID-19 and ways to protect yourself and those you love, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus
