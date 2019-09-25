Country music history — and Bristol’s role in it — shines anew courtesy of Ken Burns’ ambitious documentary “Country Music.”
Bristol, recognized as the birthplace of country music, features prominently in Burns’ latest opus. Episode one of eight, “The Rub” (Beginnings – 1933) debuted on PBS in Bristol and nationwide last Sunday.
Its two hours struck fans and practitioners alike as remarkable.
“If you had never heard the story, you could appreciate the significance of Bristol to that story,” said Bill Hartley, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music Alliance during most of the 2000s.
Bristol appears nearly an hour into the episode. Burns chronicles Ernest V. “Pop” Stoneman’s appeal to Ralph Peer, newly of the Victor Talking Machine Co., to venture from New York to Bristol to capture “lightning in a bottle.”
What became known as the Bristol Sessions resulted. Recordings made in Bristol, Tennessee, in July and August 1927 provided the foundation for the careers of pivotal figures Jimmie Rodgers and Maces Spring, Virginia’s Carter Family.
Ever the innovator, Peer provided musicians with original material royalties on their songs. Coupled with the rise of Rodgers and the Carter Family was the newly forged foundation of America’s music industry and the genre of country music.
“Clearly, it depicts Bristol’s central role in the development of country music. It gets the story out there, but it scratches the surface,” Hartley added.
Burns’ film employs generous use of period photographs and video clips throughout to recapture the featured eras.
“With all of Ken Burns’ documentaries, he’s real thorough,” said Moose Roberts, of Bristol, Tennessee, a longtime member of the Bristol music scene.
It opens with Atlanta’s Fiddlin’ John Carson. His recordings of “Little Old Log Cabin” and “The Old Hen Cackled and the Rooster’s Going to Crow” in 1923 were, some argue, the first country records ever recorded.
“Country music rose from the bottom up,” the film’s narrator says early on. “Most of all, its roots sprang from the need of Americans, especially those who felt left out and looked down upon, to tell their stories.”
An impressive array of country legends offer commentary. Burns sought Merle Haggard as well as Kris Kristofferson, Charley Pride, Dolly Parton, Marty Stuart and more to help tell the story of country music.
“To me, it’s soul music, probably the white man’s soul music, and it comes from the heart,” Kristofferson said.
Viewers see vivid video of Jimmie Rodgers, who died in 1933. We learn of A.P. Carter, who followed suit in 1960, and his rambling ways of collecting songs through his treks of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
“I learned a lot about A.P., but to me the most intriguing person was Jimmie Rodgers,” said Alvin Casey, who watched the program from his home in Erwin, Tennessee. “He was one flashy guy.”
Casey, who has promoted concerts in the Tri-Cities for such acts as Billy Bob Thornton and Roger Alan Wade, said he sat bolted to his couch as the episode played.
“Ralph Peer? That guy was brilliant,” Casey said. “Having Marty Stuart in there, when he said it didn’t matter how big you are as a female singer, it all goes back to Sara Carter. He said it didn’t matter who the guitar player was, it all went back to Maybelle Carter. That was eye-opening.”
Illuminating details that depict the genesis of country music thread like tuned guitar strings in Burns’ “Country Music.”
From Africa came the banjo, Ireland and Scotland the fiddle and balladry. Spirited into Appalachia and all parts South, country music arose upon the voices and talents of African-American descendants of slaves and white Southerners. Most were poor.
Burns includes dialogue from Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show as well as former Carolina Chocolate Drops member Rhiannon Giddens to relate the story. Historian Bill C. Malone adds generous informational commentary. Through their words and the film’s use of historic material from recordings to photos, viewers can witness the birth of country music.
“I watched it in its entirety,” said Daniel Grindstaff, of Elizabethton, who co-founded and plays banjo in bluegrass-country band Merle Monroe. In years past, he’s performed hundreds of times at the Grand Ole Opry with such legendary figures as The Osborne Brothers.
“It preserves history,” Grindstaff said of the film. “I thought they did very good with their depiction of the Bristol Sessions. I really enjoyed it.”
Episode two of “Country Music,” “Hard Times” (1933-1945) examined the rise of the singing cowboys and Roy Acuff. “The Hillbilly Shakespeare” (1945-1953), features Hank Williams.
Williams, thought by many scholars of country music history to be the most profound singer and songwriter in the genre’s history, rode through Bristol on his last night of life.
For anyone who missed an episode, each installment can be seen on PBS’ website.
“Ken Burns was going to do it right, and he has,” Roberts said. “It makes me proud to be from Bristol.”
