A new fund will offer support to local businesses throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Regional business groups, companies and economic development leaders announced the Local Business Recovery Fund on Friday.
A fundraising effort will be used to provide grants to businesses in sectors like arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation and food services, retail trade and manufacturing, according to a news release.
To be eligible, a business needs to be located in one of the following localities: Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi or Washington counties in Tennessee or Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties in Virginia, along with the independent cities of Bristol and Norton.
Applicants also need to have been an established business for at least one year and have no more than 50 employees.
Grant applications can be submitted at RegionAHEAD.com, and a committee that includes regional economic development representatives, educators, health care professionals, a banker and a certified public accountant will review the requests, the release states.
Applications will not be approved for certain kinds of expenses, capital funding projects or the purchase of vehicles, according to the website.
It was not initially clear how much grant funding individual applicants may be able to receive, but Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Tennessee-Virginia Chamber of Commerce, said in the release that “the amount that we will be able to give to small businesses relies on how much consumers and other businesses are willing to give.”
During an online news briefing Friday, Bob Cantler, president and CEO of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, said the amounts given to applicants will depend on the total funds raised and the number of requests received.
“Hopefully we will receive enough donations to put together a significant fund,” Cantler said.
The hope is the grants will be able to help recipients with expenses like rent and payroll for a period of time, he said.
Asked if the initiative has a fundraising goal it’s trying to meet, Mitch Miller, CEO of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, said “as much as possible.”
Reid Burton, owner of Braeden’s BBQ in Kingsport, was one of the small business owners who joined the call and described how the ongoing pandemic has forced members of his industry to reinvent themselves, especially if they relied on catering revenue from events that can’t currently take place amid social distancing.
“The Walmarts of the world and the Starbucks of the world, they will survive, they will be there,” Burton said. “But these local businesses that help support your T-ball teams and your school projects and stuff like that, that’s the ones that need a favor right now, and that’s the ones that are hurting and trying to stay alive.”
The allocation committee will meet biweekly beginning April 27, the website notes.
