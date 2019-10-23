Weather Alert

...FROST EXPECTED TONIGHT UNTIL SHORTLY AFTER DAYBREAK ON THURSDAY IN MOUNTAIN VALLEYS AND LOW LYING AREAS OF THE PIEDMONT... .HIGH PRESSURE WILL PROVIDE CLEAR SKIES, DRY AIR, AND LIGHT WINDS THAT SHOULD ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO DROP TO NEAR OR SLIGHTLY BELOW FREEZING BY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING IN MOUNTAIN VALLEYS - WITH NEAR FREEZING TEMPERATURES ALSO POSSIBLE IN LOW LYING AREAS OF THE PIEDMONT. AS A RESULT, FROST WILL DEVELOP THAT MAY KILL SENSITIVE VEGETATION THAT IS UNCOVERED OR LEFT OUTSIDE. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...DEVELOPMENT OF FROST. * WHERE...MOUNTAIN VALLEYS AND LOW LYING AREAS IN THE FOOTHILLS. * WHEN...TONIGHT UNTIL SHORTLY AFTER DAYBREAK ON THURSDAY. * TEMPERATURE...UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S IN THE DEEPER MOUNTAIN VALLEYS TO LOWER TO MID 30S ELSEWHERE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DEVELOPMENT OF FROST WILL BE THE MOST PREVALENT IN THE MOUNTAIN VALLEYS WHICH WILL EXPERIENCE SOMEWHAT COLDER TEMPERATURES FOR A LONGER PERIOD OF TIME THAN ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE AREA. * IMPACTS...ANY SENSITIVE VEGETATION LEFT OUTSIDE MAY BE KILLED DUE TO FROST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT A SUFFICIENT AMOUNT OF FROST IS EXPECTED THAT MANY SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS, IF LEFT OUTDOORS OF IF LEFT UNCOVERED, MAY BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED OR KILLED. &&