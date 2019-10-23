Chilhowie will be bursting with color and new activities come spring when wildflowers being planted this week are expected to bloom and plans call for the new farmers market to be dedicated and a handicap-accessible fishing pier to be built on the river.
Randy Sturgill, building official, and Town Manager John Clark reported at last week’s town council meeting that the Will Walker Memorial Farmers Market & Community Pavilion under construction along Highway 11 is substantially complete for what the contractor is handling and the town’s part will be done through the fall and winter.
The town will formally take over the building, said Clark, when the certificate of substantial completion is issued by the engineer, Hurt & Profitt.
The town will handle final grading, completion of sanitary and storm water structures, and installation of four handicap parking spaces.
The fishing pier is a project of the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife, previously described by Corey Kanuckel during the Habitat Restoration Project along the river in the town park. The restoration project completed this past spring involved stabilization of the river bank, the planting of trees, and placement of rocks to improve habitat for fish and hellbenders. Fish and Wildlife partnered with the Upper Tennessee River Roundtable and the town of Chilhowie on the project.
Clark said he was told that the fishing pier project has been approved by the Roundtable and he is waiting for information on the construction timetable.
As part of the pier project, a pollinator field has been included. Wildflowers will be planted at the upper end of the town park toward the train trestle with a grass pathway between for walking. Jay Keen, director of public works, said the planting will not interfere with plans to extend the pedestrian walkway in that area of the park.
In other business at the meeting:
The council invited everyone to attend the Friday, Nov. 1, dedication of the Interstate 81 bridge over Whitetop Road in the memory of slain Virginia State Trooper Lucas Dowell of Chilhowie. The program will take place at Chilhowie Christian Church on Apple Valley Road at 2 p.m.
The Chilhowie Public Library will host a free Family Pumpkin Carving Class on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m. All pumpkins and supplies are provided. The library will host a Halloween party all day on Thursday, Oct. 31, with prizes for the best costume, free books and other treats.
Lynn Pease reminded everyone of the Veterans Program planned for Friday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lifetime Wellness Center in Marion. All veterans and active duty military personnel are invited. There will be music from Joyful Noise, an address by Marion Mayor David Helms and LTC Director Bob Watkins, recognition, awards, and lunch.
