ABINGDON, Va. — A Johnson City man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Bristol man whose body was found in the middle of Campground Road near Bristol early Monday.
Angelo Aviles, 27, has been charged in the death of Anthony James Pickle, 34, of Emmett Road, whose body was found by a motorist just after 3:30 a.m., Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis announced during a news conference Monday night.
Aviles was captured in an apartment in Bristol, Tennessee, at 5:45 p.m. Monday by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. Aviles previously lived in New Jersey, where he had a violent criminal history, including armed robberies, Andis said.
Pickle died from “multiple gunshot wounds” to the back and chest, according to Andis.
A motive is still being investigated, the sheriff said.
Andis said a caller told 911 operators there was a body in the road, near the intersection with Cowan Road, about a mile north of the Bristol, Virginia, city limits.
Deputies found the body and called for the Virginia Department of Transportation to block a segment of the road to preserve the scene.
Pickle’s body has been sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.
Aviles has also been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after being a convicted felon.
He was being held in Bristol, Tennessee, late Monday and was expected to be extradited back to Virginia.
According to Andis, Pickle had no criminal history.
Pickle’s death marks the third homicide in the county so far this year. On Jan. 16, the body of 79-year-old Alberta Susan Warren was found in her vehicle, and a woman was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death. On Jan. 18, the body of Walter Lampkins, 46, was found at a storage facility fire in Glade Spring, and a woman was charged with abduction and manslaughter in the case.
