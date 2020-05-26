No marching band playing patriotic tunes. No rifle salute cracking the silence. No “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy From Company C.” And, no solemn address recounting the sacrifices of military personnel.
Memorial Day sounded much different this year. With restrictions on gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was quiet in downtown Marion. The only sounds came from passing traffic and the gentle flapping of the flags on the courthouse lawn.
And, then came the heart-stirring sound of Taps.
A small crowd gathered at the county courthouse to witness a local participant in a nationwide event.
VFW 4667 member Mike Wolfe, in his Navy uniform, joined his performance at 3 p.m. with those of other players throughout the country playing Taps on bugles, trumpets, saxophones, tubas, French horns and even a banjo.
It was a special event planned by Bugles Across America to honor the fallen on Memorial Day. Anyone could join in on whatever instrument they wanted to play. Videos were made and sent to the CBS network in hopes of being broadcast. Many can be seen on Facebook.
Wolfe said anyone can apply online to become a member of Bugles Across America, founded in 2000 by Tom Day. There are now over 4,000 bugler volunteers in all 50 states and in other countries. New members are always being recruited to perform at funerals and veterans’ programs.
Wolfe, a native of Newport News, started playing the cornet in elementary school and continued through graduation. He joined the Navy at 17, following in his father’s footsteps and was stationed in Hawaii and California before heading to Vietnam at the age of 18. He said that in 1969, he and his father were both in Vietnam, on opposite sides of the country.
He lost his father – a career Navy man - several years ago to cancer brought on by exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam.
Wolfe served six years in the Navy, including 11 months in Vietnam, aboard the USS Shangri-La, also known as the “Tokyo Express,” and the USS Coral Sea. Discharged as an AMH 3, Wolfe said his favorite thing about the Navy was being at sea, far out on the ocean with nothing but the waves around the ship. He came to the Marion area in 1994 to be near family members and he joined the VFW Post.
Inspired by having the honor of playing Taps at the National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tenn., Wolfe said he decided to join Bugles Across America. He was honored to play in Marion on Memorial Day.
The playing of Taps originally began as a signal to extinguish lights dating back to the Civil War. U.S. General Daniel Butterfield in 1862 reworked an existing bugle call used to signal the end of the day into the 24-note tune now known as Taps. The tune was first used at a military funeral instead of the traditional firing of three rifle volleys in order to avoid confusing nearby enemies about a potential attack.
The name probably comes from the previous “lights out” call that was followed by three drum beats, called the “Drum Taps” or “The Taps.”
I believe it's "Boogie Woogie Boy of Company B," not "C." Good story otherwise.
(https://genius.com/The-andrews-sisters-boogie-woogie-bugle-boy-lyrics)
