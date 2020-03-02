Across Southwest Virginia, scanner land is growing quieter and quieter.
As the price of technology drops and the need for discretion arises, more and more law enforcement agencies are opting to encrypt their radio transmissions.
Smyth County became the newest locality to silence the once public airwaves last July and Wythe County has plans to do so in the near future.
The switch is in an effort to protect officer and public safety, area police leaders say, as well as to prevent criminals from listening in on officer movements.
Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said in January that the county was catching up with other police agencies in the region, noting that the community joined localities like Tazewell, Wise and Roanoke counties. In addition to a handful of other Southwest Virginia localities, larger ones, like those in Richmond and Virginia Beach have also gone silent.
Shuler noted in January that prior to the 2019 move to full encryption, certain channels like the one used by the SCSO’s tactical team were already encrypted and other channels allowed police to transmit sensitive information to one another without it reaching the ears of the general public.
In all, 911 Coordinator Shannon Williams said Smyth County has seven frequencies used for town and county police and fire and EMS agencies. The system itself, he said, has been capable of encryption for more than 10 years, but it wasn’t until last year that Shuler decided to make the switch to digital and go encrypted.
Because Marion, Chilhowie and Saltville police departments all share a channel with the sheriff’s office, they, too, have gone silent, leaving only the local fire departments and EMS to publicly broadcast on county frequencies.
Williams said those agencies could encrypt their channels, as well, if they wanted to. They would only need to upgrade their equipment. But he said those agencies don’t really have the same need to encrypt.
He noted law enforcement radio encryption is also in part due to stricter National Crime Information Center standards. The NCIC is a FBI database of crime information accessible by law enforcement nationwide.
“They’re more sensitive about what goes through the airwaves than ever before.”
Williams said the switch has not affected the way local police communicate with other local emergency agencies. Likewise, dispatch uses the same plug-ins to patch through communication with state police as they always have. Everything largely runs the same, he said.
Understanding the Silence
While the switch works to help protect officers, investigations and sensitive information, it also leaves the public unaware of police activities in their communities.
Williams described encryption as a Catch-22.
“It’s a double-edged sword because you want the public—those that listen to the scanner— to be aware of what’s going on in their community. We’ve had some good info from scanner land, but then you also have to think about the privacy of information being disseminated across the airwaves.”
For many years—and still now—the scanner was a big part of Jeff Hutton’s life. The Marion man started listening about three decades ago when he had to have surgery on his back. He got bored with what was on television, so his wife bought him a scanner.
“And I’ve been listening to it ever since,” he said.
Hutton, who lives in a small neighborhood, said listening to the scanner helped him keep up with what was going on around him.
“If something was going on locally, we could keep a better eye out if it was something that affected our area,” he said. “If they were after someone in our area, we certainly wanted to know if they were coming our way.”
But Hutton said he understands the need for encryption.
“I have several friends on the police department here, people I’ve known for years. But the bad guys have got scanners too, that’s the problem. I don’t mind giving it up since it helps with the police department and officer safety and all that.”
Hutton still hears some chatter on the scanner—fire/ems, Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute and Marion Correctional Treatment Center police, the occasional air traffic control transmission and traffic from amateur radio enthusiasts.
“I still get other channels, but I miss the police,” he said.
Transparency
Encryption isn’t new and isn’t unique to the area. The switch to encryption has become a growing trend across the country and has left some divided on whether the advantages outweigh the drawbacks.
Journalists and government transparency advocates from across the country have criticized the transitions for leaving the public largely in the dark.
“It’s something I think has worked for a number of years,” said Megan Rhyne, with the Virginia Coalition for Open Government. “It’s always disappointing to me when you have things that suddenly start not being public.”
She explained that the immediacy of information gathered through scanner traffic helps news reporters inform the public about situations that could be of immediate interest.
“There may be an accident blocking an important intersection, to the more serious, there is a hostage standoff at a government building. Those help the public stay clear, stay safe and also just lets them know what’s going on in their community.”
“Police may get information out, and I know they often want to and do, but it’s not going to be in the same real-time context that the news media is going to accomplish.”
Scanners have long been a fixture in newsrooms across the country. In Wythe County, reporters with the Wytheville Enterprise still closely monitor police activity on the scanner to stay up to speed with emergency events and incidents of public interest.
Once those radios go silent, reporters rely on reader tips, siren sounds and police notifications, which sometimes don’t happen.
Dana Schrad, director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, said the switch to encryption highlights the importance of law enforcement-media relationships.
“A good relationship between the media and the PIO can help make sure that good info gets out in a timely fashion without putting officers and the general public at risk or putting out misinformation,” she said.
Schrad, a former reporter, remembers the days when she kept a police scanner on top of her refrigerator to monitor the goings on in the crime and emergency worlds.
“But there are people who follow police channels for good reasons and sometimes for not good reasons,” she said.
Hurdles
The News & Messenger has experienced its own hurdles with radio encryptions. In addition to being kept out of the loop during real-time events, full encryption has also made it difficult for reporters to verify other police communications that may be important to the community.
On Jan. 9, the News & Messenger received an anonymous tip that a Smyth County deputy had been overheard on the county’s encrypted radio system using the N-word in a derogatory remark. According to the tipster, the remark had been made on an “open mic,” law enforcement-speak for activated radio, on the county’s main channel.
When the News & Messenger reached out to Shuler four days later for confirmation or comment, the sheriff said he was not aware of the situation.
Soon after the newspaper’s inquiry about the remark, the sheriff’s office launched an internal investigation.
Shuler would not confirm the nature of the comment, but did say in a Jan. 29 emailed statement that he was aware of an accidental radio transmission that “contained some inappropriate language.”
Shuler said he reviewed the matter for any possible criminal violation and then referred it for internal investigation.
Prior to full encryption, scanner land had a host of listeners with their ears perked, monitoring police activity and communication. Scanner feeds were also picked up, transmitted and archived on websites like Broadcastify, where folks who don’t have traditional scanners can listen in.
Following the encryption of the county’s primary police channel, though, only police and dispatchers are privy to the communications.
However, Rhyne pointed out any recordings of the transmission are still public record.
Virginia Freedom of Information Act requests submitted by the News & Messenger on Jan. 16 and Jan. 23 seeking the stored recording were denied. Williams, the dispatch center’s record custodian, cited “administrative investigations relating to allegations of wrongdoing by employees of a law-enforcement agency” as an exemption under the law.
Shuler, the sheriff’s office’s record custodian, denied a Feb. 19 request, citing the same discretionary exemption. The sheriff has not said if the investigation has concluded, however he previously said that once it is complete, the recording will become part of the deputy’s personnel file and will not be released.
Although Virginia FOIA law allows for exemptions, it does not prohibit the release of any information. According to Virginia FOIA Council Director Alan Gernhardt, exempted information may be released at the agency’s discretion.
Without the sheriff’s cooperation or the ability to listen to the recording, the News & Messenger was unable to independently verify the claim.
As the trend of encryption continues to grow, some agencies, like those in Virginia Beach, have found a middle ground. Police communications there are encrypted but are still broadcast to the public on a delay. In other areas, like some in Colorado, police have agreed to allow reporters access to their encrypted channels, provided the news agencies purchase their own equipment.
In the end, Williams said there’s no right or wrong answer regarding encryption.
“You’ve just got to weigh each situation and apply it to what you think works best for your locality.”
