The historic Martha Washington Inn & Spa in Abingdon is saying goodbye to its longtime general manager.
Christopher Lowe, who has overseen The Martha since 2002, is headed to a new position at The Durham Inn in North Carolina.
“This has been an extraordinarily difficult decision, not just leaving a job I’ve come to enjoy tremendously but leaving a very special and quite unique community,” Lowe said in a press release.
“Chris has a remarkable talent for hospitality,” said Ian Lloyd Jones, owner of the Martha Washington Inn. “He has always been able to balance the expectation of guests, a deep respect for the dignity and the needs of employees in a service industry and always hits a high note when dealing with the demands of the community.”
Lloyd-Jones went on to praise the “solid foundation” left by Lowe and anticipates a smooth transition for the next general manager.
Since 2002, The Martha has added a spa and fitness center, tennis courts, pickleball and mini golf. During Lowe’s tenure, the Martha cultivated its award-winning Sisters American Grill, earned an AAA 4-Diamond rating, membership in the Historic Hotels of America registry and an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator Magazine.
The Martha was originally built in 1832 and has served as a family home, a Civil War hospital, a boarding house for Barter Theatre actors and a women’s college. It opened as a hotel in 1935. For more information, visit www.themartha.com.
