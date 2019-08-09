CEDAR BLUFF, Va. -- One man is dead following an afternoon crash in a rural area of Tazewell County.
Virginia State Police Trooper Michael Nelson said James William Mitchell was riding his 2010 Yamaha motorcycle on State Route 626, Raven’s Nest Branch, when he encountered a 1995 Ford L9,000 logging truck in a curve.
Nelson said the truck was driven by Joshua Luke Shortt, who was driving on the wrong side of the road. He said an investigation indicated Mitchell stopped when he turned the curve, but his motorcycle went down and slid under the truck.
Members of the Richlands Rescue Squad administered CPR to Mitchell, according to Nelson. Mitchell later died at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands.
Shortt is charged with reckless driving as a result of the crash.
