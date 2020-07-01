ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors officially adopted the budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 at last week’s meeting.
“It’s been very condensed this year, but I think it’s a good budget,” said Board Chairman Dwayne Ball.
The $132,586,929 budget contains no tax increases but did win a $55,000 addition to help fund employee raises and maintenance issues at the landfill and solid waste departments.
Specifically, supervisors added $40,000 for maintenance and $15,000 to give raises to CDL drivers, said County Administrator Jason Berry.
“The ox is really in the ditch,” Berry told the board. “This department has a lot of challenges.”
In other business, the board passed a resolution supporting three top road projects that will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale funding and priority-scoring mechanism, Berry said.
Those three projects include a roundabout at the junction of U.S. 11 and U.S. 58 in Abingdon; safety enhancements to U.S. 19 near Stone Mountain Road in Abingdon; and building a service road to connect Stagecoach Road to Old Dominion Road near I-81’s Exit 7 at Bristol.
Also during public comments, Eric McReynolds addressed the board, saying he was in favor of the Confederate soldier statue staying on the grounds of the Washington County Courthouse.
Currently, Berry said, a petition is being circulation by Heather Evans to have the statue relocated.
Evans, according to Berry, has asked to speak at the Board of Supervisors’ meeting on July 14.
In further business on Tuesday, the board made a series of appointments, including:
- Saul Hernandez to the Bristol Virginia Utility Board;
- Rachel Banks to the Highlands Community Services Board;
- Keith Bazyk on the Washington County Park Authority.
