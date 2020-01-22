ABINGDON, Va. — There may be a silver lining from the loss of a historic tree in town.
The Historical Society of Washington County has claimed part of the wood from a centuries-old white oak tree that fell during a recent windstorm in Abingdon. Plans are to use the wood from one of the town’s oldest trees as an educational tool for generations to come.
According to Walter Jenny, president of the historical society, the majestic tree that once stood more than 100 feet tall couldn’t withstand the strong gusts, causing it to break at the base and partially land on the Abingdon Convention and Visitors Bureau on Cummings Street.
A section of the house’s porch and two windows received damages.
Jenny said as soon as he learned about the fallen tree, he inquired about claiming some of the wood for historical purposes.
Appalachian Reclaimed, a Bristol-based custom woodworking company that tears down and preserves old barns, cabins and other structures, cleared the debris from the site, reserving two large rings — called tree cookies — for the historical society.
Tree cookies are cross sections of tree trunks that are used to illustrate how trees grow.
According to Hunter Dannhardt, owner of Appalachian Reclaimed, additional wood from the tree is being milled into lumber and slabs, which will be used to make outdoor furniture that will once again find a home in Abingdon.
“We plan to donate some of the wood back to the town in the form of a picnic table or a bench with live edges where you can see the beautiful character of the tree. We want to keep it as natural as possible so you can see all of the wood grains,” said Dannhardt.
Dannhardt’s company made the LOVE artwork for Heartwood in 2017.
Jenny said members will have to wait as long as a year before they can begin working on the historical project.
The tree cookies, 10 inches thick and 5 to 6 feet in diameter, are in the custody of Appalachian Reclaimed, where the wood will air dry in a warehouse for as long as a year.
“We’re hoping the wood doesn’t crack so we’ll have a good solid surface to work with,” he said.
Members plan to use the tree rings to build a timeline of historical events in Washington County.
“We’ll probably add plaques or markers that will be embedded in the wood, allowing us to date tree rings with different events, such as the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Walker’s land grant, the Civil War, World War I and II and the founding of Abingdon.”
Using dendrochronology, the scientific method of dating tree rings, the Virginia Department of Forestry will help determine a more accurate age of the tree.
“It’s estimated the tree is as old as 300 years.
“Once we know the approximate age, we’ll be able to put the historical events on markers,” Jenny said.
“If the age of the tree goes back prior to 1750, it would be nice to identify the Cherokee and Shawnee Indians who were here when the tree was a seedling.”
Jenny would like to see the finished projects located at the Abingdon Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Historical Society of Washington County locations.
“I’ve seen this project done before in other locations. It can serve as a tourist attraction for visitors and an educational resource for youth,” Jenny said.
“It also will serve as a tribute to the timber industry that was prominent in Washington County at one time.”
According to him, the building that houses the Abingdon Convention and Visitors Bureau was built in 1906 by William Hassinger, who started Hassinger Lumber of Konnarock.
“It’s ironic that this tree that was on his property will be a permanent tribute to the timber industry that was so significant to his family and the county.
“It’s sad to lose the tree that’s been a landmark in the community, but fortunately we’ll be able to preserve it for future generations,” he said.
Jenny anticipates the project will be completed by spring 2021.
