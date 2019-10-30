Todd Dishner, Incumbent
Why are you seeking this office?
Having lived and worked all of my life in Smyth County, I am seeking re-election as Park District Smyth County Board of Supervisors representative because I care deeply about our community and the people in it. I want to continue to work to see our county move forward by promoting job growth and retention, and new sources of revenue. I want to continue serving my community by providing much needed services, and supporting our county’s law enforcement and EMS, our schools, teachers, and students.
During my time on the board of supervisors, I have been able to help bring in businesses like Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, as well as help facilitate expansions with Smyth County Machine and Fabrication, Mayville Engineering Company Inc., Scholle, American Wood Fibers, and W-L Construction to name just a few, all while working diligently to avoid any tax increases. I want to continue working towards bringing more industry and services to our area and helping our community thrive.
I have worked hard to bring services like water and sewer expansions, and broadband internet to areas in need, as well as help provide services and support for families in crisis. I am seeking re-election to continue this work to bring greater growth to Smyth County.
How does a supervisor best represent and respond to the public?
I think a supervisor best represents the public by being approachable, open, and accessible to them and carrying their voice forward. Listening to all sides and finding answers and solutions, is critical.
Sixteen years ago, I was approached to run for the office of Park District supervisor. I hadn’t sought to run for office, but asked myself, “Why not me?” I felt then, as I do now, that having been part of this community all of my life, I know and understand the people here. Living and working amongst the people of Smyth County, I speak with and interact with them daily, listen to their needs, and respond to them with courtesy and respect. I feel that every voice should be heard and strive to always respond to them in a way that is respectful, impartial, unbiased, and fair.
Background
I was born, raised, and educated in Smyth County schools before attending Emory & Henry College and then returning to work as the third generation on my family’s dairy farm. I have been married 31 years to my wife, Sharon, an educator in Smyth County schools, and we have two grown daughters, Katie and Abbie. I am currently employed by Performance Feeds and Animal Health as the Southwest Virginia sales representative.
Kris Ratliff
Why are you seeking this office?
I am seeking office, as supervisor in the Park District, to bring a fresh perspective to our county government. I will strive to provide transparency in county business decisions and to restore the faith and confidence of the citizens in their elected officials and hired staff. I feel my personal and professional experience will, with the assistance of like-minded supervisors and staff, enable the county to move forward in our growth and development.
How does a supervisor best represent and respond to the public?
Community First - Supervisors should always put the community’s overall best interest first. This is best accomplished by actively listening to the concerns of citizens. Additionally, in cooperation with commissioner of the revenue, exercise sound financial decisions, positioning the county to be in a proactive position to properly react to ever-changing positive and negative local, regional, national and global economic conditions.
Transparent board decisions would reduce the frequency of required responses; however, to further address public concerns, I would propose monthly precinct specific meetings and individual e-mail communications.
Background
My wife of 34 years, Teresa, and I located to Smyth County in spring of 1991, and we currently reside in the Park District of Smyth County. We have three adult children, all graduates of the Marion school system, living and working in the Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, Penn., areas, No grandchildren at this time.
I am a 28-year independent pharmacy owner in Marion, and with my partners, purchased a second Marion retail location in 2001. I currently serve as the vice-chairman of the Virginia Board of Pharmacy (first term 2018-2022), Cardinal Health East Regional Advisory Board, as well as a past member of the Smyth County Economic Development Authority (2008-2018).
Earned my Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from Mercer University Southern School of Pharmacy, Atlanta, GA, in the spring of 1990, and was licensed as a pharmacist in the fall of 1990.
