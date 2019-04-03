Washington County ranked 65 overall in the annual county health rankings in Virginia, released this week, making it the healthiest county in Southwest Virginia.
The rankings, released in a study by the nonprofit Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, measure a range of factors, including premature death; quality of life; personal behaviors such as smoking, obesity, inactivity and excessive drinking; access to health care; uninsured population and a number of socioeconomic and environmental factors.
The study uses information from multiple sources, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and state health departments.
Other counties in Southwest Virginia fared significantly worse than Washington, with the lowest — Wise County — ranking 125 out of 133 counties. The next highest ranking was Scott County, which scored 90 overall.
Among the reasons Washington scored so well were lower unemployment rates of about 4% and better access to clinical care, including primary care doctors, dentists and mental health providers.
Washington County, Virginia’s score depended heavily on healthy behaviors reported among its residents and socioeconomic factors, according to the study. The county had a 4.1% jobless rate. While 17% of adult residents were smokers, 30% were obese and 25% reportedly didn’t engage in regular physical activity, those numbers were closer than neighboring counties to state averages of 15% adult smokers, 29% obesity and 22% inactivity.
Washington County also reported Southwest Virginia’s lowest rate of children living in poverty at 19%.
One area in Washington County that didn’t fare so well was reports of drug overdose deaths. The county recorded 27 between 2015 and 2017, among the higher rates in the region. Wise County reported 48, Tazewell County, 33, Wythe County, 25, and Buchanan County, 23, according to numbers gleaned from the CDC. There were more than 3,900 overdose deaths in Virginia during that three-year span.
Washington County also ranked low in physical environment factors, dropping down to 115. Physical environment takes into account air quality, drinking water violations and length of commutes.
Regionwide in Virginia, between 17% and 22% of adults smoke, between 29% and 36% are considered obese, and at least 10% of residents in every locality have no health insurance.
