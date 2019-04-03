ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council announced at its Monday meeting that James “Jimmy” Morani has been hired as its new town manager.
Morani, 42, comes to Abingdon on May 6 with more than 12 years of experience in local government management.
“We were impressed by Mr. Morani’s background and his determination to better places where he’s worked,” said Town Councilman Al Bradley.
For more than four years, Morani has served as the city administrator for Columbia, Illinois, located 10 miles south of St. Louis.
Previously, Morani worked as village administrator in New Baden, Illinois, and city administrator in Vandalia, Illinois.
Prior to his career in local government, Morani worked as a policy analyst for the Illinois House of Representatives.
Morani, who was not at the meeting, holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in public administration from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. He also spent the first 12 years of his life on the East Coast, including five years in Virginia.
“I am grateful to Mayor Craig and the Town Council for the opportunity to serve the community of Abingdon,” Morani said in a statement released by the Town Council. “With its character, quality of life, and plentiful recreation opportunities, my family and I look forward to calling Abingdon home. I am excited to work with the Town Council and staff to strike a balance of preservation and growth and to provide exceptional services for residents and visitors.”
Vice Mayor Cindy Patterson said she was impressed that Morani visited the town on his own and knew about Abingdon prior to his interview.
“He made a trip before we ever interviewed him,” said Mayor Wayne Craig.
“He liked the beauty of the town, and he liked the historic character of the town,” he added.
“And he liked the atmosphere of Southwest Virginia,” Craig said. “He liked the people of Southwest Virginia.”
In all, Craig said the council reviewed 15 applicants for the job and conducted interviews with four candidates.
“I think the citizens will really like this gentleman,” Craig said. “He has great communication skills.”
The incoming town manager is married and has two children, ages 13 and 11.
Councilman Derek Webb said Morani impressed him because he talked about making Abingdon a new, permanent home for his family.
“And he’s a very good communicator,” Webb said.
Interim Town Manager Ken Vittum will remain at his post until Morani’s arrival then serve as a consultant through May 10.
Craig anticipates that Morani will be in Abingdon for quite some time.
“He indicated to us that he has a child that he would like to stay in school for at least six years, until he graduates,” Craig said. “So, if we get along and everything goes well, I anticipate he’ll be here at least six years.”
