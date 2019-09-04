A Tazewell County woman is now facing charges after deputies discovered her 14-year-old autistic son had been left unsupervised at a home in Thompson Valley for an extended period of time.
According to a statement from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies believe the child was left alone for at least five days with a “minimal amount of food.” They also reported that the home had been contaminated with dog feces.
A request for the public’s assistance in locating the child’s mother, 41-year-old Tami Faith Compton, on the agency’s Facebook page garnered a lot of attention. Once Compton got word that authorities were searching for her, she contacted Cpl. S. Davis to make arrangements to turn herself in, a second statement said.
Compton is charged with felony abuse and neglect of a child with reckless disregard.
