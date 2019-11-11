The USDA Forest Service will temporarily close a section of Forest Service Road 16 in Smyth County for repairs. The road closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Thursday, Nov. 14. The road will remain open overnight. During the road closure, five culverts along approximately two miles of road will be replaced.
Forest Road 16 intersects Flat Ridge Road to the west and state Rt. 612, Camp Road, to the east. The road will be closed beginning four miles east of Flat Ridge Road to the intersection with the Virginia Highlands Horse Trail, approximately 1.5 miles from Camp Road. Visitors will still have access to the Virginia Highlands Horse Trail on Forest Road 16 during the closure.
The purpose of the closure is to ensure public safety during culvert replacement. The culvert replacement project will prevent further impacts of erosion and sedimentation in streams and rivers and improve drainage and road conditions.
For more information, call the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at 276-783-5196.
