MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A weekly backpack program that provides as many as 130 young school children in the community with food on the weekends will benefit from a Christmas fundraising event on Dec. 5.
A Meadowview Community Christmas, sponsored by Meadowview First Inc., in partnership with Harvest Table Restaurant, will usher in the Christmas season with caroling, a tree lighting and local food for sale.
According to Jim Wallace, chairman of Meadowview First, this is the third year the event has been held. Members of the Meadowview Volunteer Fire Department will assist with traffic control.
A singing and tree lighting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Meadowview town square.
Special music will be provided by the Rebel Voices Chamber Choir, the Meadowview Elementary Chorus and Emory & Henry College’s Grace Notes, which will perform Christmas carols during the event, followed by a community sing-along of Christmas favorites led by David Carroll, chorus instructor at Patrick Henry High School.
A chili fundraising meal prepared by the Harvest Table Restaurant will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. at the restaurant, where participants can dine in or take out the meal.
Mac and cheese will also be available for purchase. Meals are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
“This event is for Meadowview as a community,” said Jacque Miles, general manager of the restaurant. “It’s a good way to get everyone together and celebrate the season and also support a local charity with Mary’s Lunch Box.
“We’re trying to keep everything as local as we can. We’re getting a local tree for the occasion, we’ll have local food for the evening, and it’s kind of a celebration of Meadowview and what it has to offer.”
According to Becky McKinney, who was instrumental in forming the Mary’s Lunch Box program 11 years ago, money raised from the fundraising event will help purchase nonperishable food for students at Meadowview Elementary.
“It really helps a lot,” said McKinney.
“It brings me joy seeing the smiles on the children’s faces when they receive a food bag. Every student at Meadowview Elementary has the opportunity to participate in the program. We’ve always been fortunate to provide for all children who need the extra help.
“There are families down the road from us or perhaps beside us who have a difficult time feeding their families. It can be a difficult situation, and we want to do everything we can to help,” McKinney said.
“I love the Bible verse Isaiah 58:10 that says, ‘And if you spend yourselves in behalf of the hungry and satisfy the needs of the oppressed, then your light will rise in the darkness, and your night will become like the noonday,’” she said.
Mary’s Lunch Box is a ministry through Meadowview United Methodist Church and sponsored in part by United Way of Southwest Virginia.
Food is purchased locally, divided into bags at the church and delivered to the school, where teachers receive the food for their students. The program receives student volunteers from Emory & Henry College, in addition to members of the church who pack food bags after a worship service once each month.
Typical food items packed in the bags include instant oatmeal, pancake mix, individual boxes of cereal, noodles and spaghetti sauce, soup and crackers, canned fruit and vegetables and other kid-friendly foods.
Contact Becky McKinney at markbecky@centurylink.net or David Jackson at 276-944- 6841 if you have questions about volunteering or making a donation to Mary’s Lunch Box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.