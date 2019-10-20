For the better part of 30 years, Pastor Dennis Banks’ ministry has included the written word. He has cared for souls through weekly columns in this newspaper. He has written passionately yet carefully – always respectful of God’s Word.
Sometimes, he wrote intimately, telling of how his personal story influenced his faith. They were some of his most poignant messages.
As editor of this newspaper for more than half of his time as a columnist, I can attest that Pastor Banks has been faithful to his calling – for this ministry he has never received a penny of compensation. Yet, he always apologized when he missed a deadline or couldn’t provide a column – even when it was because of a family death or even his health taking a decline.
Five years ago, the diagnosis of Congestive Heart Failure didn’t keep him down long. He was back writing within a matter of weeks.
Since that diagnosis, the pastor has been praying for a new heart. His daughter, Kathy Moss, wrote in an email late last week, “Our family is holding on to that prayer and still believing. So many miracles have taken place already just to get him where he is now.”
Pastor Banks heart condition recently has taken a turn for the worse. Kathy explained that on Oct. 3, family members took him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. “Dad was in heart failure and his organs were shutting down. The cardiovascular team reacted aggressively and placed a temporary pump inside him and was able to stabilize him.”
On Monday, Oct. 7, Pastor Banks was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, where he was being evaluated for either a VAD (Ventricular Assist Device) or possibly a heart transplant.
This week, Kathy reported that, for the time being, his team of doctors has rejected Pastor Banks as a heart transplant candidate due to an infection and certain medication he still needs to receive through IVs.
“There is a chance they will reevaluate after those two things are cleared up. They do want him eating better and building his strength to make him a better candidate,” she explained.
However, Kathy said, he continues to be evaluated for the VAD unit.
“We're still not giving up on the transplant, but this may be our only option for now…. We don't have any firm decision on that at this time. Our family thanks you all for your continued prayers. We're not finished fighting yet.”
Additionally, Kathy said, that due to her mom and dad’s financial status, their case worker had asked the family to reach out for assistance. She said, “Although mom and dad would never ask for help, we children are taking the case worker’s advice and asking for donations. Mom and Dad live on a social security income, and the LifeFlight to Vanderbilt alone was anywhere from $60,000 to 100,000
Medicaid will pay some but not all. So we are asking even if you can give $5 or $10... It all adds up.”
“First,” Kathy said, “we are asking for prayers that the miracles will continue through this process. Secondly, we would like to give his readers an opportunity to bless him, as he has them over so many years.”
Anyone who would like to send a donation to Pastor Banks may donate online through https://gogetfunding.com/dennis-banks-heart-song/or https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8j9CR72hI4 or by mailing it to: Rev. Dennis Banks; c/o Kathy Banks Moss; 1107 Mercer Drive; Maryville, TN 37801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.